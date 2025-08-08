100 days since his election win, Mark Carney has nothing to show for it

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra's review of Prime Minister Mark Carney's accomplishments from his first 100 days of being elected leaves much to be desired.

Ezra reflects that Mark Carney's appointment to the position in the first place was a gross, inside job. He didn’t have a seat as an member of Parliament, he hadn’t lived in Canada for over a decade, he had three passports, and he hasn’t filed his taxes here, as far as we know, in years. His election was only democratically validated retroactively when he won the Federal election—with a minority, but a win nonetheless—102 days ago.

He compares Carney's lack of notable achievements with the incredible burst of energy with which Donald Trump launched his presidency, who signed 182 hugely important executive orders during his first day alone. In addition to what he's acocmplished on his own, he's also worked with Congress and with other countries. He passed his "Big Beautiful Bill," and a "remigration" law. He is negotiating a trade deal almost every other day. He just managed to pressure Apple to invest $100 billion more in America to make the iPhone there.

"It would take an hour just to list the things he’s done," said Ezra.

Ezra challenges anyone to name one thing—one law, one treaty, one important policy decision—that Mark Carney has accomplished so far. How many projects of national importance has he commissioned? He said it would be a priority, given the trade war with America. He said it was time for a "Team Canada" approach national infrastructure projects like piplines.

The only thing Ezra can recall is Carney's decision to announce a massive, retroactive tax on U.S. social media platforms operating in Canada, which led to Trump cutting off negotiations. He also recalls, more recently, when Carney decided to dip his toes into the Middle East by recognizing Palestine as a state, a move that also garnered Trump's disapproval.

Is it such a surprise, Ezra asks, that Trump has slapped 35% tarriffs on Canada—and is making Canada wait to reengage?

"Why on earth would Trump—who’s living like very moment would be his last, who isn’t wasting a minute—why would he engage with Canada again?" Ezra concludes. "Elbows up everyone."

GUEST: Jeff Evely, retired Canadian Veteran, speaks out after being ticketed over $25k for entering the woods after Conservative Premier Tim Houston banned the activity for all residents.