Rebel News' best moments of 2025—so far

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shows you the best of Rebel News so far in 2025.

On Friday's show, Ezra discussed how little Mark Carney has accomplished so far this year. That certainly hasn't been the case for Rebel News, and the year isn't even over yet! Whether it was going to Davos, Switzerland, to follow the World Economic Forum, or joining the election as a registered third party, we've covered so many important stories.

For the course of today's show, sit back and enjoy the best of Rebel News in the first half of 2025.