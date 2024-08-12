Trudeau's in deep denial amid flailing Liberal support

  • Rebel News
  • August 12, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, David Menzies guest hosts The Ezra Levant Show, as another pollster says its over for the four-term prime minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thick skin that would make a rhinoceros envious. Or maybe he’s deep in denial.

There’s no indication that Trudeau would willingly relinquish power, like Sleepy Joe Biden. At which point, the Liberal Party might as well rebrand itself the Titanic, as they're headed for the proverbial iceberg.

A new Abacus poll shows the Conservatives have a daunting 20-point lead over the Liberals. If an election were held today, 43% of committed voters would vote for the Official Opposition. Only 23% would vote Liberal.

Meanwhile, the NDP is languishing at just 18%. How sad: wasn’t the strategy of propping the Liberals supposed to result in another Liberal minority government?

Um, maybe he meant to say leader of the Official Opposition?

But let’s get real: the unspoken strategy for the unholy alliance was to ensure NDP leader Jagmeet Singh gets one more year in office under his Gucci branded belt. He wants to qualify for that lifetime pension, you see.

They don’t call Jagmeet “Sell-out Singh” for nothing.

GUEST: True North reporter Sue Ann Levy discusses Toronto's decay under Olivia Chow's leadership.

