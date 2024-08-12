Trudeau's in deep denial amid flailing Liberal support

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, David Menzies guest hosts The Ezra Levant Show, as another pollster says its over for the four-term prime minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thick skin that would make a rhinoceros envious. Or maybe he’s deep in denial.

There’s no indication that Trudeau would willingly relinquish power, like Sleepy Joe Biden. At which point, the Liberal Party might as well rebrand itself the Titanic, as they're headed for the proverbial iceberg.

A new Abacus poll shows the Conservatives have a daunting 20-point lead over the Liberals. If an election were held today, 43% of committed voters would vote for the Official Opposition. Only 23% would vote Liberal.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the NDP is languishing at just 18%. How sad: wasn’t the strategy of propping the Liberals supposed to result in another Liberal minority government?

Um, maybe he meant to say leader of the Official Opposition?

But let’s get real: the unspoken strategy for the unholy alliance was to ensure NDP leader Jagmeet Singh gets one more year in office under his Gucci branded belt. He wants to qualify for that lifetime pension, you see.

They don’t call Jagmeet “Sell-out Singh” for nothing.

Pierre Poilievre responds to David Menzies' question about press freedom in Canada. "We're going to stop arresting journalists. It's outrageous for the prime minister and his government to have journalists arrested merely for asking questions of ministers and public officials." pic.twitter.com/Cqyvx8apfZ — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) January 12, 2024

GUEST: True North reporter Sue Ann Levy discusses Toronto's decay under Olivia Chow's leadership.