CBC memo warns staff not to call Hamas 'terrorists,' citing politics and 'narratives'

Sometimes the CBC’s bias is subtle—buried in story selection, careful wording, or what they don’t cover. But other times, they just put it in writing. And thanks to Blacklock’s Reporter, we’ve now seen exactly that.

They got hold of a 2023 letter from George Achi, the CBC’s Director of Journalism Standards, explaining why the state broadcaster won’t call terrorists “terrorists.” His reason? The word is too “highly politicized” and reflects a “certain narrative.”

That letter was written seven months before October 7th, 2023—when Hamas, a group Canada has officially listed as a terrorist organization since 2002, slaughtered 1,400 people in Israel, including eight Canadians. Women and girls were raped and murdered. Families were massacred. Babies were beheaded. If that’s not terrorism, nothing is.

And yet, four days after the massacre, Achi sent a directive to every CBC newsroom: Do not call them terrorists. Don’t call them militants, don’t call them soldiers, don’t use the word at all.

For years before this, CBC routinely identified Hamas as a terrorist group. But now? Suddenly “terrorist” is too loaded, too political—the one label they won’t touch. And Canadians noticed. In 2023, CBC racked up 4,785 viewer complaints—a 45% jump from the year before. Most of them were about its antiseptic, both-sides coverage of Hamas’ atrocities.

But here’s where it gets really rich—CBC only gets squeamish about “taking sides” when it’s actual terrorists. When it comes to peaceful Canadians they don’t like? Oh, then they’ll take sides all day long—and even invent a narrative if they need to.

Let’s rewind to January 2022. Nil Köksal, anchor of Power & Politics, is interviewing Liberal public safety minister Marco Mendicino as the Freedom Convoy is rolling into Ottawa. And completely unprompted, she floats this:

Concern from who? She doesn’t say. No evidence. No sources. And here’s the kicker—CSIS had already denied any Russian involvement in the convoy.

Did Mendicino correct her? Of course not. He just deferred to his “national security experts”—the same experts who’d already debunked it.

So there’s your CBC double standard in black and white:

With Hamas, they hide behind “nuance” and claim moral clarity is too political.

With Canadian truckers, they run wild with conspiracy theories about foreign plots.

Even the RCMP called the convoy peaceful. Organizers told their supporters to report any troublemakers to police.

Same with the OPP.

But CBC and the rest of the legacy media still painted it as Canada’s January 6th—complete with shadowy Russian agents. Except there were no threats to national security.

And this is why Canadians don’t trust the CBC. They don’t just report the news—they decide the side they’re on first, then build the “journalism” to match it.

And for this, you’re forced to hand them over a billion dollars a year.

GUEST: Lincoln Jay, with a story of unpaid rent and allegations of criminal activity taking place at a residence in Brantford, Ontario, as a landlord tries to evict a troublesome tenant.