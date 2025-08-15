Canadian Press labels U.S. government 'Orwellian' for criticizing Canada's censorship laws

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asks which is more Orwellian: the Canadian government that censors people, or the American government that criticizes it?

Ezra begins by saying that even though the CBC may be the largest media company in Canada, in terms of staffing and budget, it's not the most important propaganda tool for the Liberal government. That role, he says, would better be attributed to The Canadian Press.

He explains that The Canadian Press is a newswire, meaning it's a group of reporters who write stories and make them available to a variety of news companies to run them as if the stories were their own. In theory, if you were to start a small newspaper company and didn't have the budget to hire reporters across Canada, you could subscribe to The Canadian Press and publish an entire newspaper full of their content, without a single journalist of your own.

According to Ezra, that's why their propaganda is so effective. Canadian Press stories sneak their way into other publications, and use whatever reputation your local newspaper has to whitewash the fact that its "wire copy" is probably the most pro-Liberal content in Canada — and heavily funded by the government.

Ezra uses this article, published by City News, as an example: "U.S. State Department targets Online News Act in human rights report."

The U.S. State Department is taking aim at Canada’s Online News Act in a human rights report that criticizes press freedom in Canada — which experts characterized Thursday as Orwellian. The Online News Act, which requires Meta and Google to compensate news publishers for the use of their content, is cited in a section of the report covering freedom of the press.

Ezra points out that this presentation is deeply distorted. In reality, the Canadian government demands that companies like Meta and Google pay for the privilege of linking to news stories in Canada. Meta refused to pay this shakedown and so does not link to Canadian news stories on Facebook or Instagram, so as not to violate the law. The result is a form of censorship: the companies don't cough up to the government, so the people don't get the news.

Ezra points out how backwards it is for The Canadian Press to paint the U.S. government as "Orwellian," when they are the ones opposing social media taxation, regulation, and censorship.

Ezra concludes that at least when the CBC lies to Canadians, it's obvious to most that they are an arm of the government. But when The Canadian Press does it — under hundreds of different names of various newspapers across the country — it becomes harder to detect.

Never trust them, he warns.

