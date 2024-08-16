Minister Ya'ara Saks cancels speaking engagement after Rebel News received invite

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a Trudeau cabinet minister abruptly cancels her speaking engagement near Rebel HQ without warning.

The funniest thing happened, yesterday. Rebel News journalists were invited to RSVP for the media Q&A, which included Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks.

After compiling a one line email, the publication received a response. We actively prepared tough questions for such an occasion.

As Rebel Publisher Ezra Levant, Mission Specialist David Menzies and videographer Lincoln Jay headed down, we received prompt emails noting the announcement had been canceled. Well, we didn't feel like being canceled.

🚨LIBERAL MELTDOWN IN YORK CENTRE



The reelection campaign of Ya'ara Saks, Trudeau's candidate in York Centre, is in total disarray.



* yesterday, Saks announces a media event at @TCBN_TO

* Rebel News reporters RSVP and are accredited, the only journalists who do

* this morning,… pic.twitter.com/X0AnH6LXsR — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 16, 2024

That's quite rude, don't you think? To invite someone, confirm their attendance, then cancel it altogether.

Well, Minister Saks can't handle Rebel News. We don't ask politicians soft-ball questions.

Not the sort of thing you'd expect from a cabinet minister who met with Mahmoud Abbas. She's more scared of Rebel asking her questions than she is of a terrorist leader.

When Rebel News reporters were the only members of the media who showed up to ask questions, that's when Liberal MP and Trudeau cabinet Minister Ya'ara Saks decided to scrap her media availability.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/sopGokNi9q — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2024

