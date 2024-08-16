Minister Ya'ara Saks cancels speaking engagement after Rebel News received invite

  • August 16, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a Trudeau cabinet minister abruptly cancels her speaking engagement near Rebel HQ without warning. 

The funniest thing happened, yesterday. Rebel News journalists were invited to RSVP for the media Q&A, which included Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks.

After compiling a one line email, the publication received a response. We actively prepared tough questions for such an occasion.

As Rebel Publisher Ezra Levant, Mission Specialist David Menzies and videographer Lincoln Jay headed down, we received prompt emails noting the announcement had been canceled. Well, we didn't feel like being canceled.

That's quite rude, don't you think? To invite someone, confirm their attendance, then cancel it altogether.

Well, Minister Saks can't handle Rebel News. We don't ask politicians soft-ball questions.

Not the sort of thing you'd expect from a cabinet minister who met with Mahmoud Abbas. She's more scared of Rebel asking her questions than she is of a terrorist leader.

GUEST: Marc Monaco of Climate Depot discusses Elon Musk's bizarre claims on carbon dioxide. 

