Trump invites Ukraine's allies to Washington—minus Mark Carney

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the world's leaders converge in Washington, D.C., for Ukraine peace talks — but Mark Carney wasn't invited.

Ezra begins by describing Friday's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump as "historic" and "absolutely riveting." For one, it ended the ineffictive sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, which only resulted in the Russian economy reorienting towards China and building stronger ties between the two nations.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has received tremendous backlash from the mainstream media for this move. But Ezra points out that the point of peace deals is that you make them with your enemies, not with your friends.

Following the summit, Trump and his lead negotiator got on the phone right away with their European allies and brought them up to speed, summoning them to a meeting taking place today. Half a dozen democratic leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Germany, plus the head of NATO and the head of the European Union, came to Washington, D.C., at Trump's request.

One of the leaders was Finland President Alexander Stubb. Finland has a population of around 5 million people, less than that of the Greater Toronto Area.

In addition to recapping both sessions, Ezra poses the question: Why was the President of Finland invited to this meeting, but not Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada — a disproportionately high contributor to the Ukrainian military?

GUEST: Mike Schouten, executive director of the Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) Canada, over his organization's billboard, stating, "Stop medical transitions for minors," being banned from Hamilton, Ontario, and their recent alleged political debanking.