Both Canada and the U.K. lurch towards tyranny

  • Rebel News
  • August 19, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the Canada and U.K. of today are quick to abandon the tenets of freedom that made them the envy of the world.

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich remains hostage to the longest mischief trial in Canadian history. Then, members of the Coutts Four face an appeal over a political witch hunt spanning more than two-and-a-half years.

And now, the Amish face stiff fines and liens, totaling $394,000, for failure to download the ArriveCAN vaccine passport.

Overseas, the United Kingdom is governed by the Labour Party, a group of radical activists hellbent on classifying "extreme misogyny" as a form of terrorism.

Rather than address industrial scale rape gangs or the knife crime epidemic, they'd rather waste state resources arresting people for dissenting views. Residents fear for their lives as sexual violence and stabbings continue to climb in the once mighty British Empire. 

Just to the north, a priest, serving as a chaplain in the Irish Army, was stabbed repeatedly by a teenager who sympathizes with Islamic extremism. Not a word from Prime Minister Keir Starmer on an actual act of terrorism.

GUEST: Author Gordan G. Chang discusses Chinese aggression in the South China sea, where their Coast Guard rammed the Philippines Coast Guard.

News Analysis Canada Censorship Stop the Censorship Press Freedom United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.