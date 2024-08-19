Both Canada and the U.K. lurch towards tyranny

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the Canada and U.K. of today are quick to abandon the tenets of freedom that made them the envy of the world.

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich remains hostage to the longest mischief trial in Canadian history. Then, members of the Coutts Four face an appeal over a political witch hunt spanning more than two-and-a-half years.

And now, the Amish face stiff fines and liens, totaling $394,000, for failure to download the ArriveCAN vaccine passport.

Amish community fined $400,000 for failing to download ArriveCan app@EzraLevant reports from Chatsworth, Ontario, where the Trudeau Liberals' bureaucrats have targeted an Amish community with massive, punitive fines for failing to use the ArriveCan travel app — despite the… pic.twitter.com/zkrhv9stxa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 15, 2024

Overseas, the United Kingdom is governed by the Labour Party, a group of radical activists hellbent on classifying "extreme misogyny" as a form of terrorism.

Rather than address industrial scale rape gangs or the knife crime epidemic, they'd rather waste state resources arresting people for dissenting views. Residents fear for their lives as sexual violence and stabbings continue to climb in the once mighty British Empire.

Just to the north, a priest, serving as a chaplain in the Irish Army, was stabbed repeatedly by a teenager who sympathizes with Islamic extremism. Not a word from Prime Minister Keir Starmer on an actual act of terrorism.

Migrants refuse to answer questions as locals protest outside housing facility in Ireland.



Locals explain how in many circumstances, asylum seekers will first travel through France, then through the United Kingdom before eventually arriving.



REPORT: https://t.co/3HGB7FtWBH pic.twitter.com/kVvrj6UFlG — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) July 30, 2024

GUEST: Author Gordan G. Chang discusses Chinese aggression in the South China sea, where their Coast Guard rammed the Philippines Coast Guard.