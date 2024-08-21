Poll shows Canadians believe the country's best attributes are in decline

Tonight, an interesting poll question: what do you like best about living in Canada? And are those things getting better or worse?

We like referring to Abacus Data precisely because it isn’t conservative. Its affiliations are with the Liberal Party, so when they say something we like to hear, we know it’s not just wishful thinking.

A recent poll asked, "What do you like best about living in Canada and is it getting better or worse?"

What would you say?

32% of respondents answered "freedom." Isn’t that amazing? You thought it had been drummed out of us by the state and the regime media and by our Communist teacher's unions. But 32% still say freedom.

19% say natural beauty and the environment. They’re not talking about paper straws and banning plastic bags and carbon taxes. They’re talking about what the word environment used to mean — places to go hiking and camping and picnicking and sightseeing, going to the mountains or a national park.

Opportunities and standard of living are third, at 10%.

Safety is next. Isn’t that interesting? Do you feel safer in Canada? Maybe if you’re in a small town. It's doubtful that there’s a soul in any big city that feels safer, especially when you have massive crime waves, often driven by foreign gangs.

You’ll note that health care is down to just 7%. Back in the day, when people asked about Canadian identity, half the time the answer had to do with medicare. No one thinks that anymore, do they?

But even more interesting is how all of those wonderful things about Canada are trending. See, Abacus didn’t just ask what your favourite thing about Canada was, they asked if it's getting better or worse.

And the answers are bad.

According to the respondents, every single thing is getting worse. Everything. The only thing that is close to being "balanced" is diversity/culture — 27% say it’s getting better and 32% say it’s getting worse.

Take a look at "freedom." 10% say it’s getting better. 43% say it’s getting worse. That’s a big number. That’s not just "right-wingers." Everybody senses it.

It's encouraging how many people care about the beauty of our nation and its values. But it’s depressing to see that Canadians think our country is going down the drain.

GUEST: JCCF lawyer Monick Grenier presents the good news of their success in having all charges dropped for a 2022 Freedom Convoy protester.