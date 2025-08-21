U.S. poised to sanction UK speech censors — could Canada be next?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asks: What’s the line between needing America’s help to fight for freedom, and giving up our sovereignty?

Ezra begins by discussing an article by InfoWars, headlined: "Exclusive: US Set to Sanction Key Staff at UK’s Speech Regulator."

Ezra explains that this refers to the UK's media regulator, Ofcom, or Office of Communications, which has power over traditional broadcasting, the internet, and even the post office. Through the newly instituted Online Safety Act, many political conversations are being mass-censored in the UK — especially anything about illegal migrants, the smuggling of migrants, refugees, and refugee hotels, items that many would argue are the most important news in the UK at present.

This has caught the interest of the U.S government. Not only do Americans like freedom, but most social media companies in the world are American companies — YouTube, Google, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc. If those platforms are being censored, it’s U.S. companies that are being limited. Donald Trump and his team have a special hatred for social media censorship, since it was used so brazenly against him and other Republicans leading up to the 2020 election.

Ezra goes on to share an excerpt of the article from InfoWars, which reads:

A senior official at the U.S. State Department is set to sanction key personnel of the U.K.’s main regulator of internet, broadcast, and telecoms (Ofcom) for infringing on U.S. citizens and U.S. companies, according to Ofcom Watch founder and chairman Norman Richmond... “The first line of sanctions that the American Administration is looking at is actually imposing travel sanctions and economic sanctions against individuals in the UK government who are involved in enforcing the censorship,” Richmond told this writer in an exclusive interview.

Ezra concludes by raising the question: Could America take a similar interest in our freedom of speech — and lack thereof? What if every cabinet minister who touches the Online Harms Act or other future censorship laws were to be banned from visiting the U.S? That would pack a lot more punch in Canada than it would in the U.S.

In Ezra's opinion? Bring it on, and let America do what our leaders won't.

GUEST: Marco Navarro-Genie, founding president of the Haultain Research Institute, on his recent OP-ED.