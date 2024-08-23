Iran is trying to start a new world order

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the world is on fire, and has been since U.S. President Donald Trump left office.

The aggressors of the world saw their window of opportunity under the Biden presidency and took it. They meticulously eroded liberties left, right, and centre.

Firstly, Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Then Hamas attacked Israel, as has Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran to a lesser extent. Now, China is eyeing Taiwan and other countries, amid escalating tensions in Asia.

It's a very interesting, yet very dangerous situation in the global political arena. 

Most worrisome, however, is the Middle East. The United States, under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, are sympathetic to Iran.

Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum, divulged the Iranian regime wishes to not only subvert the dynamics of the Middle East, but change the world order. "It has been going about this systematically now for 45 years," he said.

Despite their limited resources, Pipes argues they have maneuvered the global political arena with a "certain cleverness." That is most obviously observed through the Yemeni Houthis disrupting trade in the Red sea, Hezbollah dominating in Lebanon, and other Iranian proxies in Syria, Iraq, Gaza, and the West Bank.

"The Iranians are on the warpath," he said. "They have been so for a long time."

