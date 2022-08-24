Finland has a party girl as a prime minister

I want to show you some news — it's not going to look like news at first, it's going to look like a rock music video with beautiful models.

I saw it a few weeks ago. They sort of look cool, the beautiful people. And I want to show you another video, I think it was shot at a bar.

Who are those super cool, beautiful people?

Well, they're not actually super models, they're politicians. And the star of those videos, the dancing girl, is Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland.

GUEST: Mark Joseph, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund joins Ezra to talk about their latest legal action on ArriveCAN and booster mandates for students at Western University.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!