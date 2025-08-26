Carney's non-answer on energy exports reveals everything Canadians need to know

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tackles the question: Why do Liberals speak in that particular "foggy" way?

Ezra begins by recounting his time as an assistant to Preston Manning in the late 1990s, at which time one of his jobs was to help MPs prepare for Question Period. At the time, the deputy prime minister was a soft-spoken MP from Windsor by the name of Herb Gray, who made an art out of being low-energy, low-key, and swallowing up questions in Question Period by taking all the energy out of them. But there was something lawyerly about it — it was a bureaucratic answer, but it was an answer.

Ezra compares the bureaucratic Liberal speech of nearly 40 years ago with the nonsensical, robotic responses we see today from politicians like Keir Starmer and Chrystia Freeland. Always starting with an obsequious thank you for the question, and then giving a rambling response that is completely disconnected from the question. After a dozen times, you realize it’s not an answer at all, but an insult, delivered with a straight face.

In Ezra's view, Mark Carney and his clones have perfected the art of that "foggy" speech, and he put on a great display of it recently in Europe.

When asked what Canada could reasonably provide to Germany in the way of natural gas and energy, given Canada's lack of pipelines and an adequate East Coast port, Carney had this to say:

Was there a single word in there that answered the question? How long do you have to listen to that before you realize you’re being lied to?

How long will Canadians put up with all of these buzzwords and all of these self-cheerleading press conferences?

Ezra's observation is: Indefinitely.

GUEST: Tristin Hopper, columnist at the National Post, on what rights Canadians have in home defence in light of the Lindsay, Ontario, self-defence case.