Carney's non-answer on energy exports reveals everything Canadians need to know
How long will Canadians put up with all of these buzzwords and all of these self-cheerleading press conferences?
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tackles the question: Why do Liberals speak in that particular "foggy" way?
Ezra begins by recounting his time as an assistant to Preston Manning in the late 1990s, at which time one of his jobs was to help MPs prepare for Question Period. At the time, the deputy prime minister was a soft-spoken MP from Windsor by the name of Herb Gray, who made an art out of being low-energy, low-key, and swallowing up questions in Question Period by taking all the energy out of them. But there was something lawyerly about it — it was a bureaucratic answer, but it was an answer.
Ezra compares the bureaucratic Liberal speech of nearly 40 years ago with the nonsensical, robotic responses we see today from politicians like Keir Starmer and Chrystia Freeland. Always starting with an obsequious thank you for the question, and then giving a rambling response that is completely disconnected from the question. After a dozen times, you realize it’s not an answer at all, but an insult, delivered with a straight face.
In Ezra's view, Mark Carney and his clones have perfected the art of that "foggy" speech, and he put on a great display of it recently in Europe.
When asked what Canada could reasonably provide to Germany in the way of natural gas and energy, given Canada's lack of pipelines and an adequate East Coast port, Carney had this to say:
Was there a single word in there that answered the question? How long do you have to listen to that before you realize you’re being lied to?
Ezra's observation is: Indefinitely.
GUEST: Tristin Hopper, columnist at the National Post, on what rights Canadians have in home defence in light of the Lindsay, Ontario, self-defence case.
COMMENTS
Lance Humphries commented 2025-08-27 01:36:08 -0400 Flaghttps://nationalpost.com/opinion/first-reading-home-invaders-canada
The lady in the video says self defence is strictly for something at trial!! This is absolutely wrong!! There’s nothing in the law that suggests that nor could there be, as it would deny the homeowner their right to Equal Benefit and Protection Under the Law and thereby constitute Arbitrary Detention. It’s a trend. They don’t want homeowners getting all uppity!! And that’s ALL it is!!!
This homeowner wasn’t charged, in eerily similar circumstance to the current case
https://www.thealbertan.com/alberta-news/alberta-homeowner-who-shot-killed-intruder-during-attack-will-not-face-charges-rcmp-4199578#:~:text=RED%20DEER,%20Alta.%20%E2%80%94%20Mounties%20in%20central%20Alberta,home%20and%20beat%20him%20with%20a%20baseball%20bat.
Police are obligated to conduct a thorough investigation, otherwise it’s Arbitrary Detention. This principle however, has been slipping the last 20yrs, and it’s imperative for citizens and independent media to push back.
Lance Humphries commented 2025-08-27 00:00:51 -0400 FlagIt’s notable they didn’t charge the guy with “Break Enter for the Purpose of Committing an Indictable Offence” which has a max of 15yrs, which is likely why they didn’t – right? Better to be convicted on several offences but make the time served for each offence concurrent. Much less time that way!
The legal system – cops, Crowns, Judiciary – have lost the confidence of the people, and by extension – it’s legitimacy. They’ve brought themselves into total disrepute!
Peter Wrenshall commented 2025-08-26 21:16:13 -0400Recent polling suggests that Poilievre may be starting to get the edge over Carney. If Carney is still enjoying a honeymoon with Canadian voters, it may be reaching the stage where one partner realizes that the spouse has chronic intestinal gas, leaves dirty underwear on the floor, and continually forgets to flush the toilet.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-08-26 21:13:37 -0400Getting a straight answer from Carney on anything is harder than trying to nail Jell-O to a wall.
Catherine Bauman commented 2025-08-26 21:12:21 -0400Your description of how we begin to react to Libs speaking is perfect. It gets to the point where you can’t even stand the sound of their voice.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-26 21:04:56 -0400 FlagCops are adopting the Liberal fog machine tactic when reporting on crime. They won’t let us know who did what to whom. Then they give a lot of baloney about rights. When somebody dangerous is on the loose, we must know about every aspect of this felon.
Douglas Cowle commented 2025-08-26 20:49:31 -0400 Flagpolice are supposed to do a proper investigation not just turn it over to the crown, this is so wrong they are wouldn’t just cower in the corner and risk harm to their family if he had broken into their home.