Trudeau’s immigration minister gets in a car crash of an interview — with the CTV of all people

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights how Trudeau’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, recently found himself stumbling through an interview with CTV’s Vassy Kapelos.

Known for being a network that typically aligns with Trudeau's government, CTV surprisingly didn't pull any punches this time. Miller’s performance in defending the government's controversial immigration policies was nothing short of disastrous.

CTV, often criticized for being in Trudeau’s pocket due to the hefty subsidies it receives, delivered a rare moment of journalistic integrity. Despite the financial ties, Kapelos pressed Miller on the significant concerns surrounding Canada’s immigration strategy.

While CTV isn’t quite as entangled with Trudeau as the CBC, which can always count on government funding, it still faces the perpetual pressure to please its political benefactor.

Miller, a member of Trudeau’s close-knit circle, is often seen as a product of nepotism rather than merit.

Unlike Trudeau’s typical hires, which often reflect a carefully curated image of 'diversity', Miller’s place in the cabinet seems to be a result of his long-standing friendship with the Prime Minister, rather than any particular qualifications.

During the interview, one of Miller’s most glaring errors was his misunderstanding of basic employment metrics. When asked about the youth employment rate, Miller confused it with the unemployment rate, exposing a lack of basic economic knowledge.

The youth employment rate, which measures the percentage of young people actively participating in the workforce, has been declining — a worrying trend that Miller seemed oblivious to. Instead of addressing the real issue — that young Canadians are increasingly disengaged from the job market — Miller muddled through his response, revealing his superficial grasp of the subject.

The discussion then shifted to immigration, where Miller attempted to draw parallels between the current situation and the influx of Ukrainian refugees. However, this comparison fell flat. Unlike other refugee groups, Ukrainian immigrants have generally been welcomed due to the undeniable circumstances of war.

Miller’s attempt to equate this with the broader, more contentious issue of mass immigration from countries like India and Mexico, where there is no war, came across as disingenuous.

The real concern among Canadians isn’t about legitimate refugees fleeing conflict zones; it’s about the unprecedented numbers of immigrants from countries where there is no apparent crisis justifying their refugee status.

Miller’s defence of the government’s high immigration levels by citing economic benefits was equally unconvincing. He argued that mass immigration boosts the economy, but failed to acknowledge the strain it places on housing, infrastructure, and public services.

His economic argument — suggesting that bringing in more people automatically benefits the country — ignored the reality that while the GDP might grow, the quality of life for average Canadians is deteriorating.

The government’s narrative—that immigration is necessary to prevent a recession—sidesteps the deeper issues of sustainability and the long-term impacts on Canadian society.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Director of the Taxpayers Federation to discuss their latest poll that shows that 7 in 10 Canadians oppose the state broadcaster (CBC) giving bonuses to its executives.