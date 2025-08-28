Doug Ford weighs in on Ontario crime — as if he's the victim, not the cause

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: They're doing that thing again — politicians are talking about the disasters they caused in the third person, as if they're only outside observers.

Ezra begins by discussing the massive crime problem across Canada, best exemplified by the home robbery just over a week ago in Lindsay, Ontario, in which a serial offender, out on bail, broke into the apartment of Jeremy McDonald. An altercation ensued, and the intruder was seriously injured. Police arrived and arrested the intruder. But they also arrested McDonald on assault charges.

The story was covered coast to coast, even internationally. And Ontario Premier Doug Ford — who has presided over the province for seven full years, who appoints the judges at the provincial court, who is the political boss of the police and the prosecutors — had the temerity to say he stands with the homeowner, Jeremy McDonald. And boy, is he on the side of the little guy and opposed to the criminal.

Well, now there is a new case that has the Premier's ire, this one involving the theft of alcohol from an LCBO store.

LCBO, a Crown agency owned by the government run by Doug Ford, has a policy of not intervening in shoplifting incidents — a policy that has cost them tens of millions of dollars per year. In Doug Ford's latest opinion, anyone who witnesses shoplifting of that nature should take matters into their own hands and "slug" the perpetrators.

Jeremy McDonald fought back against a home invader, and Doug Ford's police charged him. And now Doug Ford is advising bystanders to slug these criminals? Doesn't he know that his police and his prosecutors would go after them?

Ezra points out that if Doug Ford really cared about any of these situations, he would speak with his dear friend Mark Carney to make actual changes in law in Parliament. He could do what Rudy Giuliani did when he cleaned up New York, and what Trump is doing in Washington, DC.

But, no. In Ontario, just like in Ottawa, we have a fake tough guy giving terrible legal advice to victims.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on his PBO report and the Liberal carbon tax increase.