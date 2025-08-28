Doug Ford weighs in on Ontario crime — as if he's the victim, not the cause
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: They're doing that thing again — politicians are talking about the disasters they caused in the third person, as if they're only outside observers.
Ezra begins by discussing the massive crime problem across Canada, best exemplified by the home robbery just over a week ago in Lindsay, Ontario, in which a serial offender, out on bail, broke into the apartment of Jeremy McDonald. An altercation ensued, and the intruder was seriously injured. Police arrived and arrested the intruder. But they also arrested McDonald on assault charges.
The story was covered coast to coast, even internationally. And Ontario Premier Doug Ford — who has presided over the province for seven full years, who appoints the judges at the provincial court, who is the political boss of the police and the prosecutors — had the temerity to say he stands with the homeowner, Jeremy McDonald. And boy, is he on the side of the little guy and opposed to the criminal.
Well, now there is a new case that has the Premier's ire, this one involving the theft of alcohol from an LCBO store.
LCBO, a Crown agency owned by the government run by Doug Ford, has a policy of not intervening in shoplifting incidents — a policy that has cost them tens of millions of dollars per year. In Doug Ford's latest opinion, anyone who witnesses shoplifting of that nature should take matters into their own hands and "slug" the perpetrators.
Jeremy McDonald fought back against a home invader, and Doug Ford's police charged him. And now Doug Ford is advising bystanders to slug these criminals? Doesn't he know that his police and his prosecutors would go after them?
Ezra points out that if Doug Ford really cared about any of these situations, he would speak with his dear friend Mark Carney to make actual changes in law in Parliament. He could do what Rudy Giuliani did when he cleaned up New York, and what Trump is doing in Washington, DC.
But, no. In Ontario, just like in Ottawa, we have a fake tough guy giving terrible legal advice to victims.
GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on his PBO report and the Liberal carbon tax increase.
COMMENTS
Joe Harris commented 2025-08-28 22:45:52 -0400 FlagI think it is not going to be turned around, because Canada sheeple are so focused on not being American, etc etc. they will not see how the Liberals are setting us up for the one world government and socialist disaster. I am moving soon and getting my money out and moving my assets in a year or so. What choice is there, we are going to be ruined soon. I am keeping some property in Alberta in case they separate and we can have a chance to have a free economy, and free speech. Also own a gun.
Glendon Moore commented 2025-08-28 22:34:24 -0400 FlagAs an 86 year old I have just wasted my time watching Doug Ford recapping the crime that is going on while doing nothing to stop it. Unless the Lilly livered government officials don’t put teeth in the law this crime wave will not end but get worse. Maybe it would be a good thing for Canada to be part of the USA where real corrective actions can be implemented when needed.
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-08-28 20:48:10 -0400 FlagThe Carney Liberals with their best friend Dougie are ruining Canada. What a bunch of evil jerks.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-28 20:45:56 -0400 FlagPoliticians don’t live in our world. They just work here. Ford has the nerve to fool Ontarians with his feigned concern about crime when he’s so insulated from the world. With a word, he could tell his attorney general not to prosecute victims of home invasions and break-ins. But, like Ezra pointed out, he won’t.
As for bureaucrats, I was chided for not working fast enough. Being legally blind, it takes me longer to read papers and fill in forms. While Chretien downsized government, I was one of his lay-off victims. Meanwhile bureaucrats could fritter time away on line dancing and other non work activities. So when the bureaucracy is trimmed, people like me will suffer but fat cat managers won’t.
Joe Harris commented 2025-08-28 20:15:16 -0400 FlagHow do you respond to Doug Ford, a rag blowing in the wind. No principles but staying in power to reap the money. He is not a person you should trust or listen to in any way. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.