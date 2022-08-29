Feature interview with Inna Vernikov, a rising star of the Republican Party

  • August 29, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Today we're going to talk to a young, up-and-coming Republican City Council member in New York City.

Although it is America's most important city for a number of reasons, the fact that she's a Republican in a Democrat city is interesting to me, and the fact that she's a conservative escapee from a former Soviet regime — I thought, I like following Inna Vernikov on Twitter (@InnaVernikov), so let's see what she's like.

Republican Party New York News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.