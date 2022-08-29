Feature interview with Inna Vernikov, a rising star of the Republican Party

Today we're going to talk to a young, up-and-coming Republican City Council member in New York City.

Although it is America's most important city for a number of reasons, the fact that she's a Republican in a Democrat city is interesting to me, and the fact that she's a conservative escapee from a former Soviet regime — I thought, I like following Inna Vernikov on Twitter (@InnaVernikov), so let's see what she's like.