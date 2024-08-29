Menzies walks free, here's what comes next

  • August 29, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, David Menzies once again walks free.

Our friend David is no stranger to false arrests. At this point, we're up to about a half dozen. It's the kind of thing you expect from a police state. The literal definition of a police state is where the police get involved in politics and journalism.

Today, he has yet again walked free, with a completely unblemished record. He was arrested four times this year, and all four times they dropped their charges against him. But, folks, if you think this is done, let us tell you, it is not done. Now we go hunting for these charter violators, for these free press violators, for false arrest, false imprisonment, assaults, and all the other things they did to David.

We're going to go after them now, and you can help us at StandWithDavid.com.

GUEST: JCCF lawyer Allison Pejovic joins Ezra to discuss the Canadian Supreme Court's refusal to hear the COVID-19 travel vaccine mandate case.

