Menzies walks free, here's what comes next

Tonight, David Menzies once again walks free.

Our friend David is no stranger to false arrests. At this point, we're up to about a half dozen. It's the kind of thing you expect from a police state. The literal definition of a police state is where the police get involved in politics and journalism.

BREAKING: Rebel News journalist David Menzies is back in court to fight against the vexatious prosecution of him for doing journalism that the Toronto Police object to — namely interviewing Liberal politicians and pro-Hamas extremists. I’m live-tweeting the hearing: pic.twitter.com/VyLvMrz5cX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 29, 2024

Today, he has yet again walked free, with a completely unblemished record. He was arrested four times this year, and all four times they dropped their charges against him. But, folks, if you think this is done, let us tell you, it is not done. Now we go hunting for these charter violators, for these free press violators, for false arrest, false imprisonment, assaults, and all the other things they did to David.

COURTROOM VICTORY: the last of the trumped up charges against our reporter David Menzies have been thrown out of court. Now we sue the woke Toronto Police for violating David’s rights. Help us at https://t.co/BHTruvih5t. pic.twitter.com/GmPhGMdSPB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 29, 2024

We're going to go after them now, and you can help us at StandWithDavid.com.

