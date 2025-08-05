Tommy Robinson speaks out after self-defence incident, faces three new police investigations

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, in which he speaks out following a recent act of self-defence and reveals he's facing three new police investigations over his posts on social media.

If you believed the mainstream media, Tommy Robinson assaulted a man at a London train station last week and then fled the country. That’s how it was reported.

The actual facts were the opposite: a drunk hoodlum assaulted Tommy, who reluctantly defended himself. Tommy then immediately called the police after the incident, and then had his lawyer do the same.

Far from absconding, Tommy scheduled a meeting with the police to look over the security video that showed it was self-defence. That was last night.

This morning, Ezra sat down with Tommy to debrief on this stressful incident, to talk about his upcoming free speech rally on September 13 in London, and to learn about three NEW police investigations against him — for “mean tweets”!

In the UK, the process is the punishment: this whole episode caused Tommy a lot of stress, distracted him from his real work, and incurred thousands of pounds in legal costs.

We haven’t received the invoice from the lawyers yet, so you can still help crowdfund Tommy's legal expenses at www.SaveTommy.com.

London is in the middle of a huge crime wave, but the mainstream media and the government have demonized Tommy so badly that a stranger felt compelled to try to physically attack him!

That’s what it’s like for Tommy, being the UK’s foremost freedom activist.

What do you think?