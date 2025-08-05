Tommy Robinson speaks out after self-defence incident, faces three new police investigations
In the UK, the process is the punishment: this whole episode caused Tommy a lot of stress, distracted him from his real work, and incurred thousands of pounds in legal costs.
Tonight, an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, in which he speaks out following a recent act of self-defence and reveals he's facing three new police investigations over his posts on social media.
If you believed the mainstream media, Tommy Robinson assaulted a man at a London train station last week and then fled the country. That’s how it was reported.
The actual facts were the opposite: a drunk hoodlum assaulted Tommy, who reluctantly defended himself. Tommy then immediately called the police after the incident, and then had his lawyer do the same.
Far from absconding, Tommy scheduled a meeting with the police to look over the security video that showed it was self-defence. That was last night.
This morning, Ezra sat down with Tommy to debrief on this stressful incident, to talk about his upcoming free speech rally on September 13 in London, and to learn about three NEW police investigations against him — for “mean tweets”!
We haven’t received the invoice from the lawyers yet, so you can still help crowdfund Tommy's legal expenses at www.SaveTommy.com.
London is in the middle of a huge crime wave, but the mainstream media and the government have demonized Tommy so badly that a stranger felt compelled to try to physically attack him!
That’s what it’s like for Tommy, being the UK’s foremost freedom activist.
What do you think?
COMMENTS
Matt Abrahams commented 2025-08-05 21:30:15 -0400 FlagBe careful, Ezra. If you keep going to that police state Keir Stalin might have you arrested.
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-08-05 21:21:04 -0400 FlagThe leaders of the U.K. have literally gone mad. If not that, then Islamists have control behind the scenes.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-05 20:48:04 -0400 FlagThe UK needs tons of prayer. I hope the masses rise up and vote all the establishment pigs out of the parliament. I’ve noticed that politicians get rotten after a term in office. And parties need to be refreshed and purged from time to time. I hope Reform wins with a landslide in the 2029 election. The government is doing Sweet Foxtrot Alpha for the people as it is.