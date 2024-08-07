Toronto driver swarmed by protesters, arrested for attempt to escape

Tonight, a Toronto driver was swarmed on the street by protesters, and then arrested for bumping one of them in his attempt to get away safely.

Toronto is becoming a failed state. There are homeless encampments under the overpasses, there's an incredible wave of car theft, and Mayor Olivia Chow is dancing her way from party to party while the city crumbles around her. Today, we have the opportunity to show you what a typical day in Toronto looks like, complete with crime, chaos, and a failure of a police response.

In a recent video, a man in a black pickup truck is swarmed with protesters while driving on a major thoroughfare down to the waterfront. Although they attempt to block him, he speeds through the group, and then eventually stops. If you watch the video a few times, you can see that he doesn't drive over anyone. He bumps someone, which was sure to be uncomfortable, but it doesn't look like he physically runs anyone over. And yet, a little bit later in the video, you can see a cop approach and talk to the driver. Later, the driver was arrested. None of the people swarming the car were given a second thought.

Let's ask the obvious question here. If you were in the car being swarmed by a gang that you know has impunity, against which the police are doing nothing, should you just have to hope that they're not going to harm you? Or can you do what you typically do on a road, which is drive away, even if they're trying to block you?

This driver was not trying to ram a blockade. This driver was not trying to break through. This driver was essentially stopped, swarmed, and decided, "I don't want to wait to see how this ends." He drove away and he was arrested.

What if it was a 100-pound woman in the car, being swarmed by five people? What if it was a mother, with a baby in a car seat in the back? Is she supposed to just stay there and do nothing while the car is swarmed and the police do nothing?

Do you have to accept your car being keyed? Do you have to accept your window being smashed? Do you have to accept being assaulted, being punched or spat at? Do you have to accept being pulled out of your car and beaten on the street? Do you have to accept being killed?

If police are charging a man for driving away — not recklessly, not taking the initiative, but as a response to being attacked — what did they expect him to endure, given that you just saw them doing nothing about the situation until he acted to preserve himself?

We think he made the right decision. If you don't think so, go ahead and ask yourself, what would you do?

Editor's note: Since the time of this episode's recording, charges against the driver have not been confirmed.