Steelworkers axed as leftists reject steel pipelines — Make it make sense!

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, it's hard to imagine a more self-inflicted industrial disaster than this one: a thousand unionized steelworkers lose their jobs two months after Ottawa and Queen's Park poured half a billion dollars into Algoma Steel. Subsidies in, jobs out. If that's "building the strongest economy in the G7," as Mark Carney boasted in September, the phrase has lost all meaning.

Back in the fall, the federal government announced $400 million for Algoma, with Ontario kicking in another $100 million. The talking point was simple: protect jobs, promote Canadian steel, build prosperity. Yet here we are in December, and Algoma has announced layoffs affecting roughly 40 per cent of its workforce.

This is what happens when an economy is run from the top down, by technocrats who confuse spending money with creating value. Carney's vision isn't the entrepreneurial dynamism that built North America's great industrial centres a century ago. It's the sterile, centrally managed stagnation of a system where corporate survival depends not on innovation but on political favour.

And the political class is hopelessly out of its depth. Penny Hajdu issued a statement declaring the government is "standing with" steelworkers, as though platitudes count as policy. She cited "strong tools" to stabilize the sector.

Please see my statement below on Algoma Steel layoffs: pic.twitter.com/EmLiFEFXig — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, these same politicians obsess over reshaping the steel industry to fit green fantasies, demanding coal-free production powered by "clean electricity," as if centuries of metallurgical reality can be overwritten by activist aspiration. They lecture steelworkers on "transitioning" while knowing full well that no one transitions from a shuttered job.

And here's the bitter irony: the simplest, most obvious way to support Canada's steel industry has been sitting in front of them for years. Pipelines are made of steel. Northern Gateway, Keystone XL and Energy East represented tens of billions of dollars in construction, and unlike Algoma's bailout, none of that required taxpayer money. What it required was permission. And permission is exactly what Ottawa refused.

Carney and his cabinet can moralize endlessly about "clean energy," but the truth is plain: they hate pipelines more than they value steel jobs. If they didn't, they'd revive the projects their own government killed, create long-term demand for Canadian-made steel, and stop pretending that grants and slogans can substitute for actual economic activity.

GUEST: Rebel News' Syd Fizzard and Angelica Toy interview UCP MLAs and Cabinet Ministers at the UCP AGM 2025.