Trudeau blinks, postpones censorship provisions of C-63 — what happens next?

GUEST: The Democracy Fund's Senior Litigator Mark Joseph on Bill C-63, plus an update on the Amish.

Tonight, the Trudeau Liberals blinked on their censorship law, Bill C-63. This is a win for freedom of speech — and the 75,267 Canadians who have signed our petition at www.StopTheCensorship.ca. But the Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in those censorship provisions.

We have personally heard C-63 referred to by several journalists as the “kill Rebel” bill. Of course it is; we’re one of the few news outlets that don’t take money from Trudeau and thus one of the few that can’t be controlled by him either. If Trudeau can’t use the carrot with us, he’ll use the stick: censorship.

Even though he’s hated by his own party, Trudeau has the votes to smash this through Parliament. He supports this censorship, and he has a deep, personal hatred for Rebel News. You’ve seen his bodyguards beat up our reporter David Menzies. If they are willing to commit assault against our reporters — breaking the law — they would obviously think nothing of changing the law to get us, either.

We're glad Trudeau blinked today. But it’s nothing more than a blink. If we’re to take the Liberals at their word, they still intend to pass this law — just under a different name.

C-63 will create three new different censorship agencies in Canada. It would give the Canadian Human Rights Commission the power to investigate anyone in Canada for anything they post online — or have ever posted online in the past. It would set up $20,000 bounties for anyone who makes a successful complaint. It would give the courts the power to make hate speech "restraining orders" to stop people from saying things even before they do, even putting them under house arrest. It’s the most draconian censorship bill ever seen in Canada.

The fact that Trudeau says he’s going to split the bill in two doesn’t mean he’s done with it. Until this bill is dead, it’s still alive. Don’t let your guard down. We won’t. The moment the bill is law, Rebel News is going to challenge it in court. We have to — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us. And it will silence you, too.