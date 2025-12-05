Could judges jeopardize independence? Keith Wilson on Alberta's next steps

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra dives deep into the explosive political and legal drama unfolding in Alberta — a province he describes as the most interesting in Canada.

His guest for tonight's in-depth discussion is Keith Wilson, K.C., a prominent lawyer for Freedom Convoy leaders and one of the sharpest legal minds tracking Alberta’s simmering sovereignty movement.

Ezra and Keith examine Alberta's independence movement along with the controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney — the so-called “grand bargain” that was supposed to deliver an oil pipeline to the West Coast, kill the emissions cap, and bring economic prosperity in our time.

Keith’s verdict? It's unlikely that a pipeline will ever be built under this deal.

He explains why: the Prime Minister has publicly stated the project only moves forward with the consent of British Columbia and First Nations — effectively granting them a veto that does not exist in the Canadian constitutional law.

Add sky-high carbon taxes, endless regulatory delays, and a timeline stretching to 2040, and the economics simply collapse. Even the pause on the emissions cap and net-zero electricity rules, Keith admits, are positive steps — but nowhere near enough to justify calling it a “grand bargain.”