How Indigenous activists are repeating a key gay-rights mistake

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights how public goodwill is not an unlimited resource and both the LGBTQ movement and now Canada’s Indigenous rights movement are burning through it fast.

Did you know public support for LGBTQ rights has fallen in recent years? Not plateaued — fallen. Even left-leaning outlets like The Guardian and PBS have admitted it. After decades of growing sympathy, something shifted. And the explanation is hiding in plain sight.

It isn’t about gay marriage, that’s been settled law in Canada for 20 years, and for over a decade elsewhere in the West. Gay rights activists won. They secured legal equality, broad cultural acceptance, corporate backing, parades, media representation ... everything imaginable. That should have been the moment to declare victory.

But instead of concluding their successful mission, the LGB movement bolted on the “T.” And that addition fundamentally rewired the movement from a campaign of tolerance and privacy into one obsessed with compulsion and intrusion.

Transgender activism isn’t about “consenting adults” or “live and let live.” It’s about forcing others to participate, whether they like it or not. We’ve seen male athletes self-identify into women’s sports. We’ve seen biological men transferred into women’s prisons. And we all remember the most grotesque example: a teacher nicknamed “Busty Lemieux,” parading absurd prosthetics in front of children. These moments weren’t fringe outliers, they were the inevitable result of a movement that refused to stop at equality and instead pivoted into coercion.

And this is exactly where Canada’s Indigenous rights movement is now stumbling.

For decades, Canadians of every political stripe supported reconciliation. More funding. More opportunities. More respect. Even Stephen Harper increased Indigenous affairs budgets. But gradually, the tone shifted from cooperation to accusation. From a shared project to a punitive ideology borrowed from America’s racial politics.

Suddenly Canada was branded a “genocidal” nation, statues toppled, historical figures erased, and violent offenders released back into communities under the guise of cultural sensitivity. Land acknowledgements became compulsory rituals, even in regions where treaties had long since settled ownership.

A new bridge nobody can pronounce with two upside down e’s. Anyone else tired of the virtue signaling? pic.twitter.com/vWk4tiio0s — Steve Saretsky (@SteveSaretsky) December 9, 2025

And now we’re seeing the same overreach that doomed the LGBTQ movement’s public support. The recent B.C. court ruling suggesting First Nations may hold title beneath hundreds of suburban homes rattled people. So did the renaming of an important Vancouver bridge using a linguistically manufactured orthography that no ordinary citizen, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, can read, write, or pronounce. This isn’t about honouring heritage. It’s about asserting dominance. It’s symbolism meant to exclude, not unite.

And here’s the warning: goodwill is eroding. Not because Canadians suddenly dislike Indigenous people, but because activists, bureaucrats and political handlers are turning reconciliation into a weapon.

Just like the LGB movement was hijacked and pushed into extremism, the Indigenous rights project is drifting from unity into supremacy. It’s not too late to reverse course, but it requires stopping the overreach now.

GUEST: JCCF's John Carpay joins the show to discuss standing up for women's sex-based rights and the ongoing battle for free speech.