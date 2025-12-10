EU declares war on Elon Musk and free speech itself

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra warns: the most consequential man in the world may soon be Elon Musk — and the European Union has just declared total war on him and on free speech itself.

His guest is Allum Bokhari, managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online and the journalist who saw the tech-censorship complex coming long before anyone else.

Ezra and Allum dissect the EU’s staggering €120-million fine on X — a punishment not for breaking any law, but for refusing to hand bureaucrats the keys to the global censorship machine.

The same Brussels elites who just gave Communist China’s TikTok a glowing compliance report are now openly trying to crush the one platform that refuses to kneel.

Allum drops the bombshell: the Biden administration secretly helped design the EU’s Digital Services Act — the very weapon now being used against an American company — while the Trump administration has flipped the script, with diplomats like Sarah Rogers openly mocking Europe’s speech police.

Ezra’s verdict? When Trump leaves office in three years, the censors will be back — unless America starts treating foreign speech regulators the same way it treats Russian oligarchs: visa bans, travel bans, personal consequences.

Allum is in agreement. The censorship cartel has spent years de-banking and de-platforming ordinary citizens for their opinions. It’s time they tasted their own medicine.

This is the fight for the future of the internet — and it’s happening right now.