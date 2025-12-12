Glenn Beck steps up to save Canadian woman from Medical Assistance in Dying

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, American conservative pundit Glenn Beck has made remarkable headlines in Canada.

The Blaze founder joins Ezra Levant for an in-depth discussion on what motivated him to step up and attempt to assist Saskatchewan resident Jolene Van Alstine with a life-saving surgery.

Van Alstine, who lives in Regina, scheduled an assisted suicide for January 2026, just a few short weeks away, after failing to find a surgeon to address her parathyroid disease.

“If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment,” Beck posted on social media on Dec. 9, slamming Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program and the lack of medical care options in the country.

Van Alstine is lacking a passport, making the trip to the U.S. trickier; something Beck says his team is working with the White House on to acquire special permission for the Regina resident.