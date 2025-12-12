Glenn Beck steps up to save Canadian woman from Medical Assistance in Dying

The American political commentator joins Ezra Levant for a feature interview on what motivated him to attempt to coordinate life-saving surgery for a Saskatchewan resident who was scheduled for an assisted suicide appointment in early 2026.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   6 Comments

Tonight, American conservative pundit Glenn Beck has made remarkable headlines in Canada.

The Blaze founder joins Ezra Levant for an in-depth discussion on what motivated him to step up and attempt to assist Saskatchewan resident Jolene Van Alstine with a life-saving surgery.

Van Alstine, who lives in Regina, scheduled an assisted suicide for January 2026, just a few short weeks away, after failing to find a surgeon to address her parathyroid disease.

“If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment,” Beck posted on social media on Dec. 9, slamming Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program and the lack of medical care options in the country.

Van Alstine is lacking a passport, making the trip to the U.S. trickier; something Beck says his team is working with the White House on to acquire special permission for the Regina resident.

COMMENTS

  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-12-12 21:34:08 -0500 Flag
    So you have yourself killed. Then what? Maybe you believe death is the end, but you can’t know for sure. You may not believe in heaven or hell, but what if you’re wrong? Death is a one-way door. Eternity is forever.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2025-12-12 20:44:36 -0500 Flag
    Looks like the Van Alstine family may be getting their own, personal holiday miracle. What terrific news! Thanks to Ezra and Glenn Beck for delivering the goods — or should I say present! God Bless them. P.S. Beck alluded to it and, I think, Ezra, like the late Rush Limbaugh, does so much good behind the scenes that may never be known. One more reason he is such a Canadian treasure.
  • Ginette Bisaillon
    commented 2025-12-12 20:41:49 -0500 Flag
    To each his own but when I decide to get assisted suicide I dare anyone to try and interfere. And stop calling it euthanasia!
  • Ginette Bisaillon
    commented 2025-12-12 20:39:18 -0500 Flag
    You can get a passport in one day if it’s an emergency.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-12 20:35:17 -0500 Flag
    I agree with Glenn Beck about MAID. Go on YouTube and look up Hartheim Castle. You’ll see that euthanasia was the inspiration for Hitler’s Jew extermination program. It all started with a father sending back his wife’s baby because he was blind and only had one limb. Remember that terrible things don’t start off complete. They grow from a small seed of insanity into a monster.
  • dave renas
    commented 2025-12-12 20:13:41 -0500 Flag
    Dr have been killing patients lo g be for maids