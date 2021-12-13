Behind the scenes in the government’s dumbest tweet!

I saw this tweet by the Saskatchewan Health Authority in October.

You can see this is real, that blue checkmark means this is a verified account, not an imposter. This is the Saskatchewan government, their public health authority, the people who actually make the rules we live under these days — none of these details were actually ever debated in a legislature and voted on.

So they said:

Your risk from COVID-19 is not determined by age, fitness level or community...your risk is determined by vaccine status. ~78% of all new cases & hospitalizations in #Sask in Sep were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. https://t.co/T0HXlmCUZs — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 18, 2021

That is a lie. That is disinformation. That is government propaganda. That undermines trust in authority. That undermines trust in this whole thing we’re in.

And the government banned anyone from replying to it. Why would they do that? They don’t normally do that. Why would they stop people from talking about it?

Well, they can’t quite do that — people can quote that tweet and reply to it. Do you see that more than 4,300 people have done that? That’s enormous. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before.

So we filed an access to information request with the SHA, asking for their behind-the-scenes notes on the tweet. And we got them — we’ll put them at on our website, so you can see for yourself. It’s 23 pages long — we’ve put the whole thing below for you to see for yourself.

Could you imagine if a real company, with real accountability, just had its staff blamestorm, call customers names, and refuse to fix a problem because they were too proud? Could you imagine a real company being run that way?

Just a reminder. You can’t believe a single word they say. They don’t believe it themselves. They lie. We now they lie, They know that we know that they lie. And still they lie.

