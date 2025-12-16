Don’t listen to the people who want to replace Pierre Poilievre — here’s why

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra notes how Canada’s legacy media has called time on Pierre Poilievre. Night after night, panels of pundits sneer at him, anonymous “insiders” whisper about leadership woes and columnists openly pine for his replacement. It’s an odd obsession. In a healthy democracy, the media scrutinises those in power. In Canada, it increasingly targets the opposition, especially when that opposition is effective.

Ask yourself a simple question: if Poilievre were truly weak, would the Liberals and their media allies want him gone? Or would they prefer to keep a toothless opponent, much like Jagmeet Singh, whose NDP propped up the government while pretending to oppose it? History suggests the latter.

The numbers don’t support the panic narrative. In Ontario, Poilievre’s Conservatives actually secured a slightly higher vote share than Doug Ford did provincially. The difference wasn’t leadership failure; it was vote-splitting on the left. Yet the media treats electoral math as gossip, not analysis.

Take the recent defection of Conservative MP Michael Chong. The CBC framed it as a Poilievre problem. Poilievre countered, correctly, that secret backroom deals say more about Mark Carney’s leadership style than his own. An MP attending Conservative events hours before defecting, after meetings with foreign diplomats, raises serious questions. The press brushed past those and stuck to the preferred storyline.

Polling tells a clearer story. According to Abacus Research, the Liberals and Conservatives are effectively tied. More importantly, a majority of Canadians, over half, believe the country is on the wrong track. That discontent is strongest among working-age Canadians, rural voters and those trying to build a future. These aren’t fringe groups; they’re the backbone of the country.

What worries Canadians most? Cost of living, housing, jobs, healthcare. Immigration, while ranked lower as a standalone issue, feeds directly into all of them. That’s where Poilievre has a decisive advantage. On immigration, voters trust him by a massive margin over Carney. The media calls his position “extreme.” Voters increasingly see it as common sense.

Here’s the real lesson. Conservatives shouldn’t dump Poilievre because the Liberal commentariat dislikes him. And Poilievre shouldn’t retreat. He should lean in, especially on immigration, linking it plainly to housing shortages, strained hospitals, wages and social cohesion.

That’s a fight the Liberals can’t co-opt. And it’s one the media will rage against which, ironically, would only amplify his message.

GUEST: Rebel News' chief reporter in Australia Avi Yemini gives an update from on the ground at Bondi Beach where the community mourns after a deadly antisemitic terror attack.