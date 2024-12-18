Is Trump really serious about Canada becoming the 51st state?

Instead of taking Trump's border concerns seriously, Trudeau complained about Americans not electing Kamala Harris as president.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 18, 2024

GUEST: Rebel's Quebec journalist, Alexa Lavoie speaks on yet another synagogue fire in Montreal.

 

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Trump keeps poking Canada in unusual ways — and he’s really pushing the 51st state idea. Why is he doing that?

President-elect Donald Trump continues to taunt his critics as Trump often does, including Canada's prime minister vis-a-vis social media.

In one post, he referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” The post follows a joke he cracked during dinner with Trudeau, where he teased Canada becoming the 51st state following ruinous tariffs.

On November 25, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way. 

The president-elect then posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.”

Though we don't think it's going to happen, it's real enough to start a million conversations. And take Canada's elites down a peg for a change.

Trump knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.

Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself. 

Instead of taking Trump's border concerns seriously, Trudeau complained about Americans not electing Kamala Harris as president.

"I think we should fix the border for its own sake. If it takes Donald Trump to sort of spark our attention, so be it," said Ezra Levant, publisher for Rebel News. "I think there's a way to respect ourselves, to have some dignity, to defend our sovereignty, but also do a deal with this consummate deal maker."

You’d think we’d enforce the laws for our own sake — or what’s the point of having a law?

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-18 20:50:04 -0500 Flag
    We should say to Trump, “Take the west and screw the rest.” The most valuable part of Canada is Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the Peace region. And we’d have that wonderful second amendment so we can protect ourselves. Come to think of it, push Canada back to its 1867 boundaries.

    As for the synnagogue firebombings, Some unfortunate Jew must die before the lacklustre police take notice. Let’s not be a reenactment of National Socialist Germany. Citizens have sat idly by for way too long. And if jihadis start riots, deal with the rioters like any other criminals. Force gets respected, not timidity.