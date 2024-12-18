Is Trump really serious about Canada becoming the 51st state?

GUEST: Rebel's Quebec journalist, Alexa Lavoie speaks on yet another synagogue fire in Montreal.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Trump keeps poking Canada in unusual ways — and he’s really pushing the 51st state idea. Why is he doing that?

President-elect Donald Trump continues to taunt his critics as Trump often does, including Canada's prime minister vis-a-vis social media.

In one post, he referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” The post follows a joke he cracked during dinner with Trudeau, where he teased Canada becoming the 51st state following ruinous tariffs.

On November 25, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way.

"I think President Trump's hilarious": Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith reacts to @RealDonaldTrump's joke about Canada as the 51st state.



Smith says the two nations need to "address some very real issues" like illegal migrants, drug smuggling and NATO defence spending. pic.twitter.com/06ropYCzKW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 4, 2024

The president-elect then posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.”

Though we don't think it's going to happen, it's real enough to start a million conversations. And take Canada's elites down a peg for a change.

Trump knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.

Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Instead of taking Trump's border concerns seriously, Trudeau complained about Americans not electing Kamala Harris as president.

"I think we should fix the border for its own sake. If it takes Donald Trump to sort of spark our attention, so be it," said Ezra Levant, publisher for Rebel News. "I think there's a way to respect ourselves, to have some dignity, to defend our sovereignty, but also do a deal with this consummate deal maker."

You’d think we’d enforce the laws for our own sake — or what’s the point of having a law?