Best of 2020: Avi Yemini!

One of our most exciting reporters in the last few months has been Avi Yemini, who only joined us recently.

But he's made an enormous impact. Not only is he beloved in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, but his home country of Australia was starving for the Rebel point of view — that is, telling the other side of the story. Especially in the city Avi lives in, Melbourne, which is the heart of the Australian state of Victoria, which had the strictest pandemic lockdowns in the world.

While Avi went to work, not just with his great journalism, but with his crowdfunding to hire lawyers, and fight the fines, and sue the lockdown police, and challenge the constitutionality of the lockdown — I truly believe that Avi Yemini changed the entire political discussion in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, and therefore in Australia itself.