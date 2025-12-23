Brett Wilson rejects Alberta separatism and remains bullish on Canada's future

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra admits he’s feeling down about Canada’s future — from the Liberal election win to ongoing battles over energy, immigration, and culture — and turns to a trusted voice for a much-needed pep talk.

His guest is prominent Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and self-described “Alberta enthusiast” Brett Wilson — the former Dragon’s Den star and oilpatch investor who built his fortune financing energy companies and has remained one of the province’s most optimistic boosters.

Ezra lays out his worries: the “grand bargain” MOU between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney looks more like a wish list than a real commitment, British Columbia remains hostile, First Nations voices are divided, and investors have been burned too many times by billions spent on pipelines that never get built.

Brett Wilson pushes back with cautious optimism. He praises the MOU as a genuine first step, highlights Mark Carney’s efforts to streamline approvals and adjust the tanker ban, and points to Steven Guilbeault’s resignation as a powerful signal of change.

He insists the economics of a new oil sands pipeline and LNG export remain compelling, and he’s confident private-sector proponents will step forward now that federal and provincial governments appear aligned.

On Alberta separatism, Wilson is firmly dismissive — calling it unnecessary paperwork that would weaken the province rather than strengthen it. He argues Alberta should fight for a fairer deal within Canada, similar to Quebec’s, rather than pursue independence.

While Ezra remains skeptical, Wilson’s message is clear: there are real signs of progress in Alberta’s energy sector, from power generation to potential new mines, and the province’s best days could still be ahead — if the political will holds.