Brett Wilson rejects Alberta separatism and remains bullish on Canada's future
Alberta businessman Brett Wilson joins Ezra Levant to discuss the province's future in Canada and why there's reason to be optimistic about Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing memorandum of understanding that lays the groundwork for new energy projects.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra admits he’s feeling down about Canada’s future — from the Liberal election win to ongoing battles over energy, immigration, and culture — and turns to a trusted voice for a much-needed pep talk.
His guest is prominent Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and self-described “Alberta enthusiast” Brett Wilson — the former Dragon’s Den star and oilpatch investor who built his fortune financing energy companies and has remained one of the province’s most optimistic boosters.
Ezra lays out his worries: the “grand bargain” MOU between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney looks more like a wish list than a real commitment, British Columbia remains hostile, First Nations voices are divided, and investors have been burned too many times by billions spent on pipelines that never get built.
Brett Wilson pushes back with cautious optimism. He praises the MOU as a genuine first step, highlights Mark Carney’s efforts to streamline approvals and adjust the tanker ban, and points to Steven Guilbeault’s resignation as a powerful signal of change.
He insists the economics of a new oil sands pipeline and LNG export remain compelling, and he’s confident private-sector proponents will step forward now that federal and provincial governments appear aligned.
On Alberta separatism, Wilson is firmly dismissive — calling it unnecessary paperwork that would weaken the province rather than strengthen it. He argues Alberta should fight for a fairer deal within Canada, similar to Quebec’s, rather than pursue independence.
While Ezra remains skeptical, Wilson’s message is clear: there are real signs of progress in Alberta’s energy sector, from power generation to potential new mines, and the province’s best days could still be ahead — if the political will holds.
Cheryl Hirsche commented 2025-12-23 20:54:16 -0500 FlagBrett Wilson saying there is no real Alberta Independence movement, and calling advocates of the movement ‘dolts’ is as brain dead as Hillary talking about deplorables. Paperwork without benefit? How are you going to build a wall? What a genius. Wilson is obviously set to gain financially keeping the status quo with Alberta in Canada with his pal Carney and Hodgson. And of course he will benefit because having an inside track to the Central Control office of the Canadian government will give him a chance for more inside track access to money and power. More-money-Brett. It’s wild to watch Brett go from dropping f bombs on X for years against the Canadian government WITH THE SAME DAMN POLICIES to now full of hope cause he has got an inside track. Absolute pure self interest. What a f8king creep.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-12-23 20:48:51 -0500 FlagI agree with Voss and Atchison. Whether it is for business purposes or from a lack of long-lived historical perspective, I see Mr. Wilson as missing the issue at hand: the on-going incompatibility between Alberta and Ottawa.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-23 20:30:39 -0500 FlagBrett Wilson hasn’t lived long enough. He hasn’t has his dreams crushed again and again like I, and many other Albertans, have. Alberta is incompatable with Ottawa. And as for paperwork, Quebec already did the hard work of separation plans for us. Carney too is a double dealer. He’ll only do as much positive things as he wants to. The past 8 months shows how he’ll govern in the future.
