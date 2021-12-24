I'm Jewish, of course, but it's my pleasure to pretend to be Santa for one night.
As you know, for a few days we were calling for people to write Letters to Ezra.
Just ask me anything kind of stuff, and we're styling it as kind of a Christmas Eve chit-chat.
On tonight's show, we'll go through my big Santa bag and read some of your letters.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.