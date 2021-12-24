Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Letters to Ezra

  • December 24, 2021
Remove Ads

I'm Jewish, of course, but it's my pleasure to pretend to be Santa for one night. 

As you know, for a few days we were calling for people to write Letters to Ezra.

Just ask me anything kind of stuff, and we're styling it as kind of a Christmas Eve chit-chat.

On tonight's show, we'll go through my big Santa bag and read some of your letters.

Free Speech
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.