The state of civil liberties in Canada: in-depth with JCCF's John Carpay

GUEST: President of JCCF John Carpay with a year-end review on the state of civil liberties in Canada.

Tonight, Christmas Eve, a feature interview with our friend John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)on the state of civil liberties in Canada.

You may have heard us complain from time to time that there are not enough civil liberties organizations in Canada that live up to their name. Where was the Canadian Association of Journalists when David Menzies was arrested five times for doing journalism? Why aren't Canadian Journalists for Free Expression fighting against Bill C-63, Trudeau's monstrous censorship bill? Where is Amnesty International? Where is the Canadian Civil Liberties Association?

Alas, every one of them is like salt that has lost its saltiness.

Thankfully, there are still some exceptions to the rule.

Here at Rebel News, of course, we love The Democracy Fund, which is a registered charity that works on various cases we highlight.

But the granddaddy of all freedom-oriented, civil liberties law firms is run by those at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. We were honoured this year that Ezra received their freedom fighter award named after George Jonas, the great Hungarian journalist.

So, as we draw near to the end of 2024, who better to do a State of the Union in terms of civil liberties in Canada than JCCF president John Carpay?

From our perspective, there are many reasons for pessimism, but let's see if there are any little green shoots of hope.