INSANE activists CLAIM children can be transgender

Ezra Levant
  |   December 26, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with anti-gender ideology activist Chris Elston on the future of children in Canada.

Transgenderism seemed to come out of nowhere. It was a fringe pursuit once upon a time done for comedic effect a la Mrs. Doubtfire. But then suddenly, it was extremely real.

Now, if you dare to question it, let alone the market, you were viciously canceled. And suddenly, transgenderism was everywhere.

It thrived in our schools, preying on the innocence of minors. If you acknowledge biological realities, you could face a world of hurt from the radical left.

However, concerned parents are fighting back against the scourge, including "Billboard Chris." The activist travels the globe, wearing a sandwich board with a very simple message to start much-need conversations on the issue.

"We're making a lot of progress really all across the globe in terms of creating awareness," Elston told Rebel News. "People sometimes ask me, 'what's the most intelligent argument you've ever heard in favor of trying to change the sex of children?'" he said. "And of course, there aren't any."

Elston notes that radical left-wing activists, who support the social transitioning of children, commonly parrot manipulative tactics in defence of the indefensible. Simply put -- there is no such thing as a transgender child.

"The two main objections you always hear are that children are going to commit suicide if we don't transition them," Elston said. "This is a vile, manipulative tactic used to coerce parents to go along with this."

"And the second argument they use is that puberty blockers are reversible," he added. "Yet behind the scenes in the PATH files, which were leaked earlier this year, doctors themselves admit that ... puberty blockers aren't reversible."

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-26 20:42:02 -0500
    Remember Revenge of the Nerds? At the end of that movie, the students gravitated to the nerds because the Jocks trashed their place. It’s a long time since I saw that movie so forgive me if I got something wrong. The point is that the bullying trans activists are losing and we normal folks are winning. We must keep winning over the undecided folks to our side with the truth. Lies depend on other lies but truth stands on its own. Make 25 the year we thrive!