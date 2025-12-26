Andrew Lawton breaks down Bill C-9's threat to religious freedom and free speech

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature-length interview with journalist-turned freedom-fighting MP Andrew Lawton.

Sometimes, when journalists enter Parliament, they suddenly lose all the principles they used to advocate for so readily in writing. Not so for Andrew Lawton, the Member of Parliament for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South, who has kept his civil liberties spirit and leaned into it even more after being elected earlier this year.

Andrew shares that a big part of his decision to run was the opportunity to continue to champion the issues that matter most to him, and which he formerly used his platform as a journalist to uphold. In his maiden speech in the House of Commons, he shared that he made a commitment to himself and to his constituents that he would use his time in Ottawa to make Canada a freer country.

Tonight, Andrew shares more about the work he has been doing lately toward that aim.

GUEST: Andrew Lawton, MP for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South.