Andrew Lawton breaks down Bill C-9's threat to religious freedom and free speech
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature-length interview with journalist-turned freedom-fighting MP Andrew Lawton.
Sometimes, when journalists enter Parliament, they suddenly lose all the principles they used to advocate for so readily in writing. Not so for Andrew Lawton, the Member of Parliament for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South, who has kept his civil liberties spirit and leaned into it even more after being elected earlier this year.
Andrew shares that a big part of his decision to run was the opportunity to continue to champion the issues that matter most to him, and which he formerly used his platform as a journalist to uphold. In his maiden speech in the House of Commons, he shared that he made a commitment to himself and to his constituents that he would use his time in Ottawa to make Canada a freer country.
Tonight, Andrew shares more about the work he has been doing lately toward that aim.
GUEST: Andrew Lawton, MP for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South.
COMMENTS
Eric Kalman commented 2025-12-26 22:04:25 -0500 FlagGreat analogy, Bruce. Yours is the best metaphor for liberalism I’ve yet come across. It succinctly and graphically describes both the allure and the toxic consequences after the ‘free’ food has been ingested. 👍
klazina VanBergeyk commented 2025-12-26 21:41:56 -0500 FlagAs always another great Show, Ezra, thanks.. I, as a British Columbian, can only hope that we would have more MPs like Andrew Lawton, 👍
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-26 20:46:38 -0500 FlagLiberals are sneaky weasels. They propose good-sounding legislation and hide poison in them. It’s the way rodent poison works. Sure the meal in it is good but that’s what causes the vermin to ingest the poison which kills them.