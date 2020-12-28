Best of 2020: Freedom Rallies

Here at Rebel News, we have a motto: “Telling the other side of the story.”

It's important to know the establishment narrative, the official point of view, what the important people are thinking about doing.

But there's always another point of view, and we like to cover it because it's ignored by the mainstream media, especially as they have been colonized so explicitly by the government through media bailouts.

So one of the early symptoms of dissatisfaction with the way the government has handled the lockdown came not from the media party, but from the streets. Freedom rallies, comprised of ordinary people speaking out against the lockdowns.

If these rallies were covered at all by the media party, it was to smear them as a gathering of kooks.

So for tonight's episode, I present a year in review of the freedom protests.