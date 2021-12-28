Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The Best of Rebel News Pandemic Reporting in 2021

  • December 28, 2021
Remove Ads

Tonight I bring you a compilation of Rebel News' best 'pandemic' reporting. 

One of the best things about Rebel News is our coverage of the pandemic. We try and tell the other side of the story, I think someone should. 

You never know, the other side of the story may have truth that the dominant narrative lacks. 

We have to have a clash of ideas, not just government mandated ideas. 

So, please enjoy this compilation. I think our pandemic coverage over the past two years, has been the highlight of our reporting. Our very first motto in 2015 was 'fearless' and I think that still applies too. 

Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.