Best of 2020: China Coverage

It's fascinating to watch Hollywood movies and see who the enemy du jour is. During the Cold War, it was the Soviets who were mocked. By the end of the Cold War the media turned against America, and made Americans the enemy.

Now, you can't make a movie that criticized China. Even, for example, the film Top Gun would change little symbols that were too critical of Communist China. Subtle things. Great books where China was the enemy are rewritten where China is the hero.

And Disney, in fact, filmed its latest blockbuster Mulan in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, where the Uighurs are in mass concentration camps.

The mainstream media doesn't properly cover China, because they're all seeking to win their favour to get access to that massive market.

Rebel News has no ambitions to get into the Chinese market, which is why we can speak so candidly about China, its dictatorship and the Communist Party there.