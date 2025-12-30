Billboard Chris details his global campaign against radical trans ideology
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Canadian activist 'Billboard' Chris Elston, perhaps the most successful political campaigner in North America.
One of the first things U.S. President Donald Trump did after entering office for his second term was to issue an executive order protecting the rights of women and girls in sports and intimate places like change rooms, pushing back against the tide of transgenderism.
The way for this decision was paved in part by brave activists who advocated for this issue long before he entered office, including people like Billboard Chris, who has travelled the world sharing his message of opposition against radical gender ideology.
GUEST: Canadian activist Billboard Chris.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-30 20:52:57 -0500Sure it’s hard to be yelled at and verbally abused. But Proverbs 15:1 says, “By a soft answer wrath is turned away, but a bitter word is a cause of angry feelings.” Who can stay upset with somebody being reasonable? I personally want to be a billboard for Christ but I’m also advocating conservative views online.
