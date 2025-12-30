Billboard Chris details his global campaign against radical trans ideology

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with Canadian activist "Billboard" Chris Elston, perhaps the most successful political campaigner in North America.

One of the first things U.S. President Donald Trump did after entering office for his second term was to issue an executive order protecting the rights of women and girls in sports and intimate places like change rooms, pushing back against the tide of transgenderism.

The way for this decision was paved in part by brave activists who advocated for this issue long before he entered office, including people like Billboard Chris, who has travelled the world sharing his message of opposition against radical gender ideology.

GUEST: Canadian activist Billboard Chris.