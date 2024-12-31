Has Trudeau's leadership crippled the Canadian Armed Forces beyond repair?

GUEST: David Redman on his essay critiquing the Canadian military.

Tonight, can the Canadian Armed Forces be revived after Trudeau has tried to destroy them? A feature conversation with writer and veteran David Redman.

2025 is gonna be a year of great change in Canada. Donald Trump is back as president, and what America does always echoes around the world, especially in Canada.

One of Trump's major beefs, stretching back to his first term, is that many NATO countries have not been carrying their load.

We remember the dramatic meetings when he would fly to Europe, gather the NATO leaders, and scold them. In a way, they seemed to like it. They liked that America was demanding that they live up to their promises.

Trudeau didn't do as well. He took it personally. There was a great interaction between Trump and Trudeau back in Trump's first term when he asked Trudeau what percentage of Canada's GDP was being spent on defence. Trump calls him out in a way that no Canadian journalist had dared to before.

Well, things are even worse now. It won't surprise you to hear that, though Trudeau has certainly made headlines for his bold support of Ukraine during the Russian-Ukraine war, our military is not up to standard.

This rings true, especially realizing that Canada did not participate in a major NATO exercise this year. The reason is that we can't keep up with the countries that have F-35s, F-22s, F-16s, and F-15s. Our old CF-18s don't do the job anymore.

So what will happen in Canada if, as every poll suggests, Pierre Poilievre becomes the new prime minister? Will he rebuild the armed forces — not just in terms of equipment and payment but in terms of moral support, giving them a proper mission, and not just using them as a press release?

Joining the show tonight is David Redman. For 27 years he served in the Canadian Armed Forces before moving on to other public service careers, including acting as an emergency preparedness officer in the Alberta government. He recently published a lengthy essay in the C2C Journal entitled "Unfit for Duty."