Best of The Ezra Levant Show in 2025

Ezra Levant
  |   December 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the best of the show from 2025. 

Tonight, we usher in the new year by first reflecting on the best of what we've seen on the show over the past year.

Highlights include Ezra Levant and Avi Yemeni scrumming BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum, Ezra's coverage of anti-immigration rallies in the UK and Ireland, including alongside Tommy Robinson, and Rebel News' presence at the English-language debate during the 2025 election. 

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.