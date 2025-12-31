Best of The Ezra Levant Show in 2025

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the best of the show from 2025.

Tonight, we usher in the new year by first reflecting on the best of what we've seen on the show over the past year.

Highlights include Ezra Levant and Avi Yemeni scrumming BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum, Ezra's coverage of anti-immigration rallies in the UK and Ireland, including alongside Tommy Robinson, and Rebel News' presence at the English-language debate during the 2025 election.