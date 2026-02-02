What happened inside the Conservative Party convention

Thousands gathered in Calgary as Conservatives voted overwhelmingly to back Pierre Poilievre’s leadership.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Article by Rebel News staff

Thousands of Conservatives gathered in Calgary this weekend, and amid the speeches, panels and packed hallways, one message came through loud and clear: Pierre Poilievre remains the undisputed leader of the party.

Poilievre secured an overwhelming 87.4 per cent confidence vote from party members, a result that places him in rare company. That level of support stands well above the threshold that has ended political careers in the past.

Notably, however, there is no serious alternative waiting in the wings. The old political adage applies here: you can’t replace someone with no one. For all the noise online and on television, critics of Poilievre never seem to answer the obvious question: if not him, then who?

Much of the criticism aimed at Poilievre isn’t coming from Conservatives at all. It’s coming from the usual suspects: Liberal partisans, CBC pundits, and taxpayer-funded comedy shows that have abandoned satire in favour of sneering character attacks. Recent attempts to “de-normalize” Poilievre through mockery weren’t just unfunny, they were revealing. When ridicule replaces debate, it’s usually a sign of fear.

For nearly a year, Poilievre led the Liberals by commanding margins. That only shifted when Mark Carney entered the scene, revived carbon tax messaging and helped stir up anti-American sentiment tied to U.S. President Donald Trump. The Conservatives were slow to adjust, and the moment passed. But moments aren’t mandates, and media panic shouldn’t be mistaken for political defeat.

If anything, this convention underscored why independent journalism matters more than ever. Conservatives know they won’t get a fair hearing from outlets like CBC or CTV. That’s why influencers and alternative media were everywhere in Calgary, and why their presence mattered.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Jean Campbell
    commented 2026-02-02 23:24:33 -0500 Flag
    I guess Maxime was right. 😒
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-02 21:27:39 -0500 Flag
    Great show tonight. I’m glad the Conservative conference was a success. But Pierre Poilievre must STOP being afraid of what the regime media might say. He’s not in a totalitarian state where he can be taken out and shot. And old Liberal folks won’t vote for him anyway.