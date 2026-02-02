What happened inside the Conservative Party convention

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

Thousands of Conservatives gathered in Calgary this weekend, and amid the speeches, panels and packed hallways, one message came through loud and clear: Pierre Poilievre remains the undisputed leader of the party.

Poilievre secured an overwhelming 87.4 per cent confidence vote from party members, a result that places him in rare company. That level of support stands well above the threshold that has ended political careers in the past.

Notably, however, there is no serious alternative waiting in the wings. The old political adage applies here: you can’t replace someone with no one. For all the noise online and on television, critics of Poilievre never seem to answer the obvious question: if not him, then who?

Much of the criticism aimed at Poilievre isn’t coming from Conservatives at all. It’s coming from the usual suspects: Liberal partisans, CBC pundits, and taxpayer-funded comedy shows that have abandoned satire in favour of sneering character attacks. Recent attempts to “de-normalize” Poilievre through mockery weren’t just unfunny, they were revealing. When ridicule replaces debate, it’s usually a sign of fear.

For nearly a year, Poilievre led the Liberals by commanding margins. That only shifted when Mark Carney entered the scene, revived carbon tax messaging and helped stir up anti-American sentiment tied to U.S. President Donald Trump. The Conservatives were slow to adjust, and the moment passed. But moments aren’t mandates, and media panic shouldn’t be mistaken for political defeat.

If anything, this convention underscored why independent journalism matters more than ever. Conservatives know they won’t get a fair hearing from outlets like CBC or CTV. That’s why influencers and alternative media were everywhere in Calgary, and why their presence mattered.