Trump's strongman tact dashes Trudeau's hopes for a trade war

Trudeau wanted a trade war to demonstrate supposed virtue before his reign of terror ends.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump threatens tariffs on Canada and Mexico. But just for a couple of days. Are we out of the woods yet?

It all started last November 26, when Trump held Canada and Mexico responsible for fentanyl deaths in the United States. He also blamed them for a migrant surge at the border, including suspected terrorists entering through the northern border.

As president-elect, he got to work demanding they fix the problem, though Mexico was the biggest culprit by far. Regardless, Trump made a power play -- give me strong borders or else.

After taunting out-going Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for months, the embattled figure finally capitulated to Trump's demands. 

"For months, Donald Trump taunted Justin Trudeau about being the governor of the 51st state of Canada," said Ezra. "It clearly rattled Trudeau and the entire political media establishment. So Justin Trudeau declared a Team Canada approach. ... with no democratic mandate."

Trudeau announced his intent to resign on March 9 after dissolving parliament to avoid democratic accountability. "And he put together a Canada-U.S. Trade Council, which was purely political and had very little to do with trade."

Meanwhile, inauguration day rolls along and Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Canada, having moved the benchmark twice. Once to February 1 and again on Monday by one month.  

"We weren't actual players in the arena," Ezra notes. Premier Danielle Smith understood this, calling for a new border czar without all the anti-American rhetoric. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his cohort wanted to demonstrate how virtuous they are before he relinquishes his power as prime minister. 

"Clearly, the whole purpose was to have the war," said Ezra, who claims that was easy to discern. "Most Canadian politicians wanted that to happen. They wanted that for their own selfish reasons. Canadians are obsessed with Donald Trump, as are all people on planet Earth."

Call the Election!

16,388 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.