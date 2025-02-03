Trump's strongman tact dashes Trudeau's hopes for a trade war

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Donald Trump threatens tariffs on Canada and Mexico. But just for a couple of days. Are we out of the woods yet?

It all started last November 26, when Trump held Canada and Mexico responsible for fentanyl deaths in the United States. He also blamed them for a migrant surge at the border, including suspected terrorists entering through the northern border.

As president-elect, he got to work demanding they fix the problem, though Mexico was the biggest culprit by far. Regardless, Trump made a power play -- give me strong borders or else.

After taunting out-going Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for months, the embattled figure finally capitulated to Trump's demands.

BREAKING: Trump pauses proposed tariffs on Canadian exports for at least 30 days



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that steep tariffs on Canadian goods threatened by President Donald Trump have been temporarily put on hold.https://t.co/xf69iHo0zt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2025

"For months, Donald Trump taunted Justin Trudeau about being the governor of the 51st state of Canada," said Ezra. "It clearly rattled Trudeau and the entire political media establishment. So Justin Trudeau declared a Team Canada approach. ... with no democratic mandate."

Trudeau announced his intent to resign on March 9 after dissolving parliament to avoid democratic accountability. "And he put together a Canada-U.S. Trade Council, which was purely political and had very little to do with trade."

Meanwhile, inauguration day rolls along and Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Canada, having moved the benchmark twice. Once to February 1 and again on Monday by one month.

"We weren't actual players in the arena," Ezra notes. Premier Danielle Smith understood this, calling for a new border czar without all the anti-American rhetoric. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his cohort wanted to demonstrate how virtuous they are before he relinquishes his power as prime minister.

"Clearly, the whole purpose was to have the war," said Ezra, who claims that was easy to discern. "Most Canadian politicians wanted that to happen. They wanted that for their own selfish reasons. Canadians are obsessed with Donald Trump, as are all people on planet Earth."