The case against the case against Alberta independence

Article by Rebel News staff

While the media fawns over Mark Carney’s "central banker" aesthetic and his promises to "whisper" to Donald Trump, Albertans see a different reality: a return to the same globalist policies that have long suppressed Western interests.

This growing divide was perfectly captured in a recent viral video from an Eastern "educator" who crudely attempted to lecture Albertans on why independence is a "stupid" idea. It was a masterclass in the very condescension that fuels separatism. Mocking Premier Danielle Smith and calling Albertans "potato men," the wannabe critic relied on a series of debunked scare tactics that fall apart under the slightest scrutiny.

The argument that Alberta would face economic devastation if it left Confederation is historically backwards. Alberta is the nation’s largest net contributor, sending tens of billions of dollars to Ottawa every year to subsidize other provinces.

In a sovereign Alberta, that wealth stays home. While critics claim corporations would flee, the oil and gas aren't moving; industry leaders will stay where the resources are, and if anything, it is the Canadian dollar that would collapse the day after a "Yes" vote, not the Alberta economy.

This economic leverage extends to the "landlocked" argument, which is equally hollow. Under the current federal framework, Alberta is already effectively landlocked by political vetoes. International law provides frameworks for landlocked nations to access tidewater, rights Alberta currently lacks within Canada, and a sovereign Alberta would likely find a much warmer reception in Washington.

While Ottawa plays at "standing up" to Donald Trump through empty virtue signaling, the U.S. remains eager for Alberta’s energy, with figures like Trump himself signaling a desire to revive projects like Keystone XL. From the lopsided representation in Parliament to the systemic exclusion of Westerners from federal roles through linguistic gatekeeping, the "partnership" of Confederation is fundamentally broken.

When retired Prime Ministers like Stephen Harper and Jean Chrétien call for a "united front" against the U.S., they are speaking from the comfort of million-dollar pensions, far removed from the rig hand or the auto worker.

Albertans are tired of being the "poor cousin" who pays all the bills while being told to be grateful for the privilege. If the response from the East continues to be mockery and actual misinformation, don’t be surprised when the West finally walks out the door.

