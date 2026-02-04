The racism of low expectations heralds a new era of woke justice

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Consider the iconic image of Lady Justice. She holds scales to weigh evidence and a sword to represent the finality of the law. Crucially, she wears a blindfold, symbolizing that justice is administered without favor or bias regarding status or race. However, a recent case in a Toronto courtroom suggests that in 2026, Lady Justice has traded her blindfold for X-ray glasses.

The case involves Lloyd Williams, a crack cocaine dealer who was arrested three times in ten months. Despite being caught repeatedly with cocaine and proceeds of crime, and breaching bail conditions, Williams received a significantly reduced sentence. The Crown sought six-and-a-half years; the judge handed down only four-and-a-half.

The reasoning? Williams has nine children and identifies as both Black and Mi’kmaq. While Williams could not actually prove his Indigenous ancestry, Justice André Chamberlain stated he was "satisfied" with the claim, citing the "intergenerational trauma" and "colonialism" that often leads to lost connections with one’s roots.

This is a startling departure from traditional legal standards. Williams is not just a dealer; he is a repeat offender with a history of domestic assault and choking. Yet, the court argued that his incarceration would negatively impact his family. How does a drug-addicted dealer with a history of violence provide a "positive" environment for nine children?

This decision isn't an isolated incident. We are seeing a growing trend where "identifying" as a member of a marginalized group, even without proof, serves as a "get out of jail free" card. Recent headlines show sentence reductions for attempted murder and other serious crimes based solely on Indigenous status or Metis identity.

This shift toward Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the courtroom creates what many call the "racism of low expectations." By suggesting that certain groups cannot be held to the same standards of conduct as others, the system ironically engages in a new form of bigotry. When we prioritize identity politics over the safety of the community and the facts of the crime, the foundational principle of "one law for all" crumbles. If the law is no longer blind, it is no longer just.