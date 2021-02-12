CBC Agrees: Erin O'Toole Must Distance From Jason Kenney Next

You’re not going to believe this, but the CBC seems to actually have some info about Erin O’Toole’s campaign strategy. I didn’t believe it at first, but now I do. And the strategy involved throwing Jason Kenney under the bus. I’m not kidding, and I’ll prove it to you in a moment.

As I showed you the other day, Pierre is much more popular with grassroots conservatives than O’Toole, if Facebook followers and engagement is anything to go by and these days, I think it is.

My first reaction was: O’Toole is just jealous. Tall poppy syndrome — he hates the guy who is more impressive than him. I thought it was just a rivalry thing — like sacking his rival Derek Sloan.

But I have changed my mind, and it makes me revisit a CBC story that I came across about two weeks ago.

I couldn’t believe that headline. Kenney is still popular with the federal party base. His endorsement of O’Toole over Mackay was very important — I think it actually tipped the balance for O’Toole.

So what do we make of this?

NEXT: Breitbart's editor-at-large Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak on Twitter) on the ongoing Trump impeachment trial.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!