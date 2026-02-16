The future of Alberta: A special interview with Brett Wilson
A wide-ranging conversation on independence, Western frustration and political leverage.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a wide-ranging conversation with Calgary businessman and longtime Alberta booster Brett Wilson about the province’s political future.
At the centre of the conversation is Alberta’s growing independence movement. Under provincial law, if 177,000 verified signatures are gathered through a citizen initiative petition, the government must trigger a referendum before the next election. Organizers believe they could far exceed that threshold. As Wilson notes, the legislation leaves little room for political manoeuvring ... if the signatures are validated, a vote must follow.
Premier Danielle Smith has declined to condemn separatist sentiment outright, acknowledging the deep frustration felt by many Albertans. Wilson praises her restraint, arguing that allowing democratic expression is healthier than attempting to silence it.
But the interview goes beyond the mechanics of a referendum. The pair examine whether independence is truly the end goal, or whether the movement serves as leverage against Ottawa.
Wilson points to longstanding grievances: equalization payments, regulatory barriers facing Alberta’s energy sector, stalled pipeline projects and political hostility. He notes how Alberta’s economic contributions are often met with condescension rather than gratitude.
The discussion also turns to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his global posture, which Wilson suggests may resonate in central Canada but fuels skepticism in the West. Whether Alberta ultimately seeks independence or uses the referendum as political leverage, one thing is clear: Western alienation is no longer a fringe issue ... and Ottawa ignores it at its peril.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-16 20:54:27 -0500 FlagIt won’t work. Alberta and Saskatchewan do have a lot in common but BC has Victoria blocking all good ideas. Manitoba is too leftist. Moreover, central Canada and the Maratimes are stuck in 1867. We’re just colonies out west. No, we must go. We’ll never get a fair deal in that ball-and-chain system the east has set up.
Paul Scofield commented 2026-02-16 20:45:31 -0500 FlagMr. Wilson may be a decent guy, but I think he misses the boat. Repeated statements about “I’m not anti separation, but pro collaboration” tend to make one wonder if he has been paying attention to where an Alberta give and take collaboration has led the last ten years or so: “Alberta gives, everyone else takes.” I also get the feeling that he has much more to gain, business-wise, if Alberta stays than he lets on to. He seems no friend to the idea of Alberta independence, protestations to the contrary. If one could be so bold, I would label him and his kind a AINO (Albertan in Name Only).
Jesse Michael commented 2026-02-16 20:05:14 -0500 FlagThanks Ezra, love your work! I watch on Youtube mainly so it gets the word out and views on YT but will always renew my membership here my friend!