The future of Alberta: A special interview with Brett Wilson

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a wide-ranging conversation with Calgary businessman and longtime Alberta booster Brett Wilson about the province’s political future.

At the centre of the conversation is Alberta’s growing independence movement. Under provincial law, if 177,000 verified signatures are gathered through a citizen initiative petition, the government must trigger a referendum before the next election. Organizers believe they could far exceed that threshold. As Wilson notes, the legislation leaves little room for political manoeuvring ... if the signatures are validated, a vote must follow.

Premier Danielle Smith has declined to condemn separatist sentiment outright, acknowledging the deep frustration felt by many Albertans. Wilson praises her restraint, arguing that allowing democratic expression is healthier than attempting to silence it.

But the interview goes beyond the mechanics of a referendum. The pair examine whether independence is truly the end goal, or whether the movement serves as leverage against Ottawa.

Wilson points to longstanding grievances: equalization payments, regulatory barriers facing Alberta’s energy sector, stalled pipeline projects and political hostility. He notes how Alberta’s economic contributions are often met with condescension rather than gratitude.

The discussion also turns to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his global posture, which Wilson suggests may resonate in central Canada but fuels skepticism in the West. Whether Alberta ultimately seeks independence or uses the referendum as political leverage, one thing is clear: Western alienation is no longer a fringe issue ... and Ottawa ignores it at its peril.