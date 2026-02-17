Weak leadership and retaliation: the deepening crisis within the Toronto Police Service
Guest host Tamara Ugolini delves into the corruption scandal that shook the Toronto Police Service and prompted a provincewide anti-corruption investigation.
In an era where trust in institutions has hit rock bottom, Canada's largest police force stands as a stark example of systemic failure.
Amid rising street-level chaos and crime, the real rot festers from within the Toronto Police Service. Plagued by weak leadership that prioritizes self-preservation over public safety and operation integrity, the TPS has been hit by explosive allegations from a sweeping prove into corruption.
Project South, led by the York Region Police, uncovered shocking claims of drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit murder, leaking sensitive information and ties to organized crime within Toronto police.
Seven active TPS officers and one retired member are now facing charges, prompting Ontario's Inspector General of Policing to launch a provincewide review of integrity and anti-corruption measures.
But the crisis runs deeper than isolated incidents; it exposes a culture crippled by fear, nepotism and dysfunction. Officers are reporting chronic staffing shortages, low morale, a distrust in leadership, and promotions based on connections rather than competence.
Harassment and bullying within the force persist, leaving frontline personnel demoralized and the public vulnerable.
The case of Staff Sergeant Ernest “Dave” Haynes — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's son-in-law — highlights the retaliation faced by those who speak out.
Returning to frontline duties after unpaid leave during COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Haynes raised urgent concerns at 22 Division, covering the high-crime Jane and Finch neighbourhood: training deficiencies, severe understaffing, supervision failures, and stretched response times in a densely populated, challenged area.
Instead of action, he faced transfers, demotions, pay losses, and disciplinary proceedings he calls an “abuse of process” to silence whistleblowing. Now on medical leave with complex PTSD, his lawyer argues a pattern of reprisal within the TPS.
This toxic environment, where raising issues invites punishment, undermines everything. Public trust and safety erode when resources are mismanaged. Response times lag. Officers operate without proper oversight.
With the integrity probe already tainted by potential conflicts of interest stemming from the Inspector General's past role with the TPS board, and internal reviews painting a damning picture, can the TPS reform?
Or has self-protection become so entrenched that trust — both within the TPS and from the public — is irreparably broken?
GUEST: Dave Haynes lawyer, Bath-Shéba van den Berg, joins the show to discuss Staff Sgt. Haynes' case further.
Silver Feet commented 2026-02-17 22:26:18 -0500 FlagI will not be surprised when the “Armenian money train” type of scandal comes out of this police service.
Matt Abrahams commented 2026-02-17 22:07:11 -0500 FlagThe audio is out of sync in the close-up angle of van den Berg.
Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-02-17 22:00:06 -0500 FlagToronto Metro police force is just a tiny tip of the iceberg across a nation deeply suffocating in international drug production, cartel rule, money laundering of trillions, illegal trafficking, political corruption at the highest levels. Investigative journalist, Sam Cooper, lays out an accurate and truthful picture of the Canada MSM never acknowledges or reports on the Canadians.
https://open.substack.com/pub/thebureau/p/repost-indicators-of-corruption-in?r=15itu6&utm_medium=ios
Paul Scofield commented 2026-02-17 21:12:35 -0500 FlagMs. van den Berg reminded me how wonderful it is to hear someone in an interview who is cogent, articulate and precise. Good on her. Well done to Ugolini filling in for Ezra. I don’t remember her doing so before, but i may have missed a show when she did. Not much chance, I fear, for any kind of meaningful reform in the Toronto police chain of command unless, of course, one resorts to what Voltaire described as "[the British need] to occasionally execute an admiral from time to time, “in order to encourage the others.”
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-17 20:40:47 -0500 FlagIt’s hard to believe in the police when they police themselves. I agree with Bathsheba that the brass must take responsibility instead of evade it. It’s time to reform the force or beet cops will be in greater danger from angry citizens.