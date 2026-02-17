Weak leadership and retaliation: the deepening crisis within the Toronto Police Service

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

Guest host: Tamara Ugolini

In an era where trust in institutions has hit rock bottom, Canada's largest police force stands as a stark example of systemic failure.

Amid rising street-level chaos and crime, the real rot festers from within the Toronto Police Service. Plagued by weak leadership that prioritizes self-preservation over public safety and operation integrity, the TPS has been hit by explosive allegations from a sweeping prove into corruption.

Project South, led by the York Region Police, uncovered shocking claims of drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit murder, leaking sensitive information and ties to organized crime within Toronto police.

Seven active TPS officers and one retired member are now facing charges, prompting Ontario's Inspector General of Policing to launch a provincewide review of integrity and anti-corruption measures.

But the crisis runs deeper than isolated incidents; it exposes a culture crippled by fear, nepotism and dysfunction. Officers are reporting chronic staffing shortages, low morale, a distrust in leadership, and promotions based on connections rather than competence.

Harassment and bullying within the force persist, leaving frontline personnel demoralized and the public vulnerable.

The case of Staff Sergeant Ernest “Dave” Haynes — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's son-in-law — highlights the retaliation faced by those who speak out.

Returning to frontline duties after unpaid leave during COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Haynes raised urgent concerns at 22 Division, covering the high-crime Jane and Finch neighbourhood: training deficiencies, severe understaffing, supervision failures, and stretched response times in a densely populated, challenged area.

Instead of action, he faced transfers, demotions, pay losses, and disciplinary proceedings he calls an “abuse of process” to silence whistleblowing. Now on medical leave with complex PTSD, his lawyer argues a pattern of reprisal within the TPS.

This toxic environment, where raising issues invites punishment, undermines everything. Public trust and safety erode when resources are mismanaged. Response times lag. Officers operate without proper oversight.

With the integrity probe already tainted by potential conflicts of interest stemming from the Inspector General's past role with the TPS board, and internal reviews painting a damning picture, can the TPS reform?

Or has self-protection become so entrenched that trust — both within the TPS and from the public — is irreparably broken?

GUEST: Dave Haynes lawyer, Bath-Shéba van den Berg, joins the show to discuss Staff Sgt. Haynes' case further.