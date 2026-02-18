It’s true: Mark Carney is trying to put together an anti-American world coalition

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

It’s becoming impossible to ignore: Mark Carney is orchestrating a global anti-American coalition. From Davos to China, his diplomatic moves suggest he’s invested in aligning smaller nations, and even powerful economic blocs, against the U.S., while cozying up to Beijing and other players.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. With aircraft carriers being deployed and Israeli alerts rising, a war with Iran seems increasingly imminent. Unlike Venezuela, which the U.S. handled with relative ease, Iran is larger, wealthier and its networks of influence stretch from Lebanon to Syria to Hamas and Hezbollah. This isn’t a small test of military might, it’s a high-stakes showdown. And Israel will likely share the burden.

Trump’s approach over the past decade has been clear: counter Iran and China, build coalitions with reliable partners. The U.S., Israel, the UK, and Gulf states are aligned, while Canada, under Carney’s guidance, seems sidelined. Carney’s efforts to form a 12-nation Indo-Pacific economic bloc alongside the EU mirror past initiatives where he’s leveraged personal connections with world leaders — moves that appear more about influence than national interest.

Carney’s anti-American rhetoric contrasts sharply with American lawmakers like Marco Rubio, whose recent Munich speech celebrated Western civilization, shared heritage and historical Christian roots. Rubio’s address was well-received, forward-looking and rooted in facts. Carney’s critiques, by contrast, lean toward theatrics and political point-scoring, rather than fostering practical alliances.

This raises a larger question: does Carney truly understand Canada’s history and values? From the constitutional acknowledgment of Christianity to centuries of shared heritage with the U.S. and Europe, Canada’s foundation is intertwined with the West. Yet Carney seems determined to portray the country as post-Christian, overly diverse in a way that discounts its history, and anti-American in its policies.

For Canadians, this isn’t merely about politics. It’s about strategic alignment, national interest and regional stability. Carney may gain influence among global elites, but at what cost? If Canada continues down this path, it risks weakening alliances, inflaming domestic tensions and adding fuel to movements like Alberta independence. Carney’s ambitions may serve his personal agenda, but they do not serve Canada.

GUEST: Jon, an Alberta patriot on his street activism and how the independence movement is resonating with regular citizens.