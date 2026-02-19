CBC 'comedians' spend 15 minutes reviewing a conservative comedian they didn't even watch

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Ben Bankas is a success story. The Toronto-based comedian has grown into a commercial hit, selling out tours across North America. Unlike most Canadian comedians, he made it big in the United States, a rare feat. But while the public applauds his rise, government-funded CBC comedians seem to seethe with jealousy.

On a recent CBC panel, three self-proclaimed comedians spent fifteen minutes dissecting Bankas’ comedy without ever showing a single joke. Two hadn’t even seen his material. One refused outright. And yet, they condemned him at length. This isn’t just criticism; it’s the blind leading the blind.

CBC comedians, paid by the state, inhabit an odd contradiction. Comedy, at its best, speaks truth to power, challenges authority, and provokes laughter through risk. But a government paycheck seems to stifle risk. The result? A panel of “critics” who, rather than engage with the jokes themselves, invent straw men and attack a caricature of Bankas’ material.

One segment focused on a tragic mass attack in British Columbia. Bankas’ commentary, often dark and gallows-humor style, was twisted into an imagined offense. No quotes, no context, just speculation and moralizing. The CBC panel mocked him for “punching down,” even as Bankas targeted powerful figures like public health officials, people who dictated lockdowns and curfews with immense authority. In the world of comedy, mocking the powerful isn’t punching down; it’s exactly the opposite.

The absurdity continues. Banks pokes fun at cultural phenomena, including prominent figures and controversial issues, but CBC commentators distort context to frame it as offensive. They psychoanalyze his intentions and the audience’s reactions, all while refusing to present a single joke accurately. It’s a masterclass in character assassination disguised as criticism.

At its core, this is about ideology, not comedy. Conservative, Jewish, controversial ... Banks ticks boxes that the CBC panel evidently cannot tolerate. And when comedians, paid by taxpayers, attack someone else for exercising free speech in public venues, it exposes a disturbing dynamic: state power being used to police humor.

GUEST: Amanda Achtman, Religious Freedom Fellowship Director at The Democracy Fund joins the show.