Trudeau does not rule out military deployment in war-torn Ukraine

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau may just deploy our military to keep the peace in Ukraine. Monday, February 24, marks the third anniversary of the Russian invasion on the former Soviet protectorate.

"Many NATO leaders talk about 'victory'—Trudeau included—but never quite explained what that meant in the case of Ukraine, other than continuing to fight," said Ezra Levant.

"What would victory look like in Ukraine?" he posed. "Recapturing all of the land it lost to Russia in the past three years? Retaking the Crimea — that’s land Russia invaded and annexed in 2014? How would that be done, given that Russia has three times the population and ten times the artillery?"

So many questions, with even fewer answers. But at least Trudeau, a self-proclaimed military expert, appears enthusiastic.

PM Trudeau pledges 25 more light armoured vehicles, a grant to boost energy security, and $5 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets. pic.twitter.com/sIZovl7u7f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 24, 2025

"We will work with our neighbours on it, but everything is on the table," he told reporters at a peace summit on Ukraine.

Trudeau added that any deployment of Canadian soldiers "is something to take very, very seriously" and would first require "conditions for a lasting peace."

"So, no Parliamentary debate," notes Ezra. "No vote. Just sending troops to be human shields in the middle of these two brutal warring countries."

"Given that Russia is 'winning' the war, at least in terms of territory, the terms of the peace will likely be distasteful to the west."

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reiterates Canada's ongoing support for Ukraine amid US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia.



"We can't let Russia go unchecked," she says. pic.twitter.com/w2rqnFDMc3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Trudeau has two weeks left as prime minister. Until March 9, to be precise. "But boy does he love jetting around on his private jet, acting very important," said Ezra.

The deadliest conflict in Europe has claimed hundreds of thousands of casualties on both sides. President Trump and Zelenskyy appear to be making headway on a peace in the region, yet Trudeau thinks he knows best?

"He [Trudeau] has no mandate, no legitimacy," continues Ezra. "He prorogued Parliament because he was about to be fired and sent to an election, but there he is travelling the world [while he plays diplomat]."

We can’t wait to be done with that clown, can you?

